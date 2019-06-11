Heart Valve Patient Hoping for New Trial in Case Against Northwestern University and Chief of Cardiac Surgery

Explains the Senate Documents and the FDA FOIA documents.

First District Appellate Court at 11 am Thursday June 13, 2019 16th floor, Bring ID for entrance to court hearings.

I didn't have any answers until I had to file a lawsuit,” — Maureen Obermeier

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve years after her open heart surgery went awry, Maureen Obermeier hopes new information will persuade a panel of judges to grant her a new trial in a malpractice case against her surgeon, Northwestern University and a medical device manufacturer.

The judges will hear oral arguments Thursday, June 13, to decide whether the case will move forward. Their decision could have far-reaching implications, as 667 patients received the same heart valve ring before it was recalled.

The petition claims a collection of documents recently obtained by Obermeier’s former cardiologist through a Freedom of Information Act request confirm that the defendants fraudulently concealed evidence critical to her original lawsuit. That information is now public.

Obermeier received a new heart valve ring in 2006. It was to be a simple surgery to repair a leaky valve.

But instead of implanting one of the many existing FDA-approved rings, her Northwestern University surgeon, Dr. Patrick McCarthy, opted for prototype he had invented. The Myxo Ring hadn’t been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and he didn’t seek Obermeier’s consent to use it.

Obermeier felt sick after surgery, received no explanation and was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. After her new cardiologist reviewed her records, Obermeier realized why she felt ill: She had suffered a heart attack during her surgery and multiple episodes of cardiac arrest within the first day.

Obermeier says McCarthy assured her after the surgery that everything had gone smoothly. During a 2011 court hearing, McCarthy confirmed the heart attack that prompted Obermeier’s subsequent reliance on a defibrillator and pacemaker.

The Myxo Ring eventually was recalled, but the hundreds of patients who received it never were informed of the recall. Senator Grassley investigated the allegations in several Senate Investigations from 3008-2014.

Obermeier sued. In 2016, a jury found in favor of the surgeon, university and device maker Edwards Lifesciences, largely attributing the issues to nebulous regulations and innocent mistakes.

Dr. Nalini Rajamannan, Obermeier’s former cardiologist, says she called attention to the situation long ago, when she worked as the valve director at Northwestern’s Bluhm Cardiovascular institute. Several investigations ensued, but without concrete documentation, most of those fizzled.

Rajamannan says the newly released documents offer conclusive proof confirming what she has told the university, the FDA, Congress and other regulatory entities for more than a decade:

 The device was not approved by the FDA, but should have required that approval.

 The Myxo Ring was investigational (experiemental) and implanted without patients’ consent.

 The surgeon continued implanting his invention and studying outcomes even after he told Northwestern’s ethics board that he had terminated the study.

 McCarthy later published selected results in the American Association of Thoracic Surgeons Journal. He omitted several adverse outcomes from the journal article.

 Some of the 667 patients who received the valve ring have had issues ranging from heart attacks to death, as written in a letter by the FDA to Sen. Charles Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

A public hearing will be held in the First District Appellate Court on Thursday, June 13, regarding whether case 08-L-012426 will be reopened in light of the new FOIA documents:

1st District Appellate

Clerk's Office

16th Floor

160 North LaSalle St.

Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 793-5484

 Link to FOIA documents: https://www.scribd.com/user/383243128/Nalini-Rajamannan

 Link to public court documents: https://www.scribd.com/document/401704498/PlantiffPetition1401-02222019

Dr. Nalini Rajamannan is a heart valve expert in the field of cardiovascular medicine. She has been researching heart valve disease for 31 years. She earned her undergraduate science pre-professional degree from the University of Notre Dame, her Medical Doctorate from Mayo Medical School and her post-graduate training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the Mayo Clinic. She also worked at the Mayo Clinic as a staff consultant in Internal Medicine. Currently, she practices consultative medicine specializing in Cardiac Valvular Heart Disease at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cardiology and Valvular Institute, WI.

NBC 26 Interviews patients who received experimental heart valve



