400 Years of African American History Commissioner Ted Ellis oversees “Let’s Talk About Our Dream” event on June 12th

Multifaceted entertainer Nick Cannon, and his Foundation, fund first Commission event featuring Dr. Bernice King

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commissioner Ted Ellis, advisor to Pigment International ®, the multi-cultural arts collective, and member of the 400 Years of African American History Commission, is spearheading the Commission’s “Let’s Talk About Our Dream” event on June 12th. This is the Commission’s inaugural event presented through the generous support of the Nick Cannon Foundation. The multi-talented entertainer is serving as honorary chair and host and is the National Ambassador for the Commission. The invitation-only event will be held at the U.S Capitol Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. – noon.Featured guests for the event include: Dr. Bernice A. King, Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change; Ms. Elizabeth Eckford, Little Rock Nine; Ms. Robin Woods Loucks, 1957 Central High School Little Rock Student; Ms. Edith Lee-Payne, Symbol of Youth, March on Washington and Rev. Stephon Ferguson, The Dream Lives.The date and location of the event marks the ten year anniversary of the Senate Concurrent Resolution 26 of the 111th Congress in issuing an apology by the House and Senate for the enslavement and racial segregation of African Americans. The event positions the Commission to assume national visibility of a continuum of activities presented by schools, groups, faith-based and other institutions to inspire engagement, excitement, and commemoration to ensure the Commission has a legacy beyond the historic anniversary this year.As the Commission’s first national ambassador, celebrity host of “Let’s Talk About Our Dream,” and Honorary Chair of the Writing A New History Campaign, Nick Cannon inspires intergenerational excitement. He has entertained audiences in film, on television, on record, onstage and online for nearly 20 years. He continues to dominate all facets of entertainment as a comedian, host, actor, writer, director, executive producer, deejay, philanthropist and children’s book author.The Commission formed by Public Law 115-102 was signed into law on January 8, 2018. It established a Federal commission, to be administered by the NPS, to coordinate the 400-year anniversary in 2019 of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the English colonies at Point Comfort, Virginia, on the site of what is now Fort Monroe National Monument.For more information about the invitation-only event contact, ADDIE RICHBURG, EVENT COORDINATOR/400 AAH COMMISSION ADVISER, President, National Alliance of Faith and Justice 202.661.3521 | president@nafj.orgAbout the 400 Years of African American History CommissionThe Commission, appointed by the Secretary of the Interior, based on recommendations from governors, Members of Congress, civil rights and Historical Organizations, the Smithsonian Institution and private citizens, is tasked with planning, developing, and carrying out programs and activities throughout the United States to recognize and highlight the contributions of African Americans since 1619, and to encourage civic, patriotic, historical, educational, artistic, religious, economic, and other organizations to organize and participate in anniversary activities to expand understanding and appreciation of the contributions of African Americans.About PIGMENT Intl.PIGMENT-Intl ® is a multi-media arts collective redefining global arts, culture, and innovation. The organization is committed to creating new platforms for the advancement of the modern multi-cultural aesthetic in the visual arts. Pigment serves as a connector for emerging creators, collectors, curators, investors, and other stakeholders. It is a destination for art enthusiasts to experience customized and curated salons, events and exhibitions that spark dialogue and inspire those constituents. Follow Pigment, Int’l on FB and IG.



