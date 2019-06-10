InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced the webcast details of the company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



/EIN News/ -- The virtual shareholder meeting can be accessed by visiting IDCC.onlineshareholdermeeting.com. Shareholders of record of InterDigital's common stock at the close of business on April 8, 2019 may attend and participate by entering their 16-digit control number included in their proxy notice materials. Shareholders who have elected to receive electronic delivery of their proxy materials will also need to enter the 4-digit PIN created at the time of enrollment. Instructions on how to obtain your control number and/or PIN if you do not have them can be found on our website at:

https://www.interdigital.com/resources/uploads/downloads/VirtualMeetingAccessInformation2019AGM.pdf

Other shareholders and interested persons may access the live webcast by registering as a guest.

Online check-in will begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Please allow sufficient time to complete the online check-in process. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours after the meeting.



About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .

InterDigital Contact:

Patrick Van de Wille

Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com

+1 (858) 210-4814



