Ceapro Announces Results of 2019 Shareholders’ Meeting

Nominee Votes for Votes withheld % of votes cast FOR WITHELD Glenn Rourke 13,675,597 446,908 96.84% 3.16% Donald J. Oborowsky 13,675,397 447,108 96.83% 3.17% John Zupancic 13,575,397 547,108 96.13% 3.87% Gilles Gagnon 13,545,482 577,023 95.91% 4.09% Dr. William Li 13,675,597 446,908 96.84% 3.16% Dr. Ulrich Kosciessa 13,675,397 447,108 96.83% 3.17%

All other matters at the Shareholders' meeting, namely the appointment of auditors, the re-approval and ratification of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, and the ratification of an amended and restated general operation by-law, as proposed in the Company’s information circular dated April 15, 2019, were also approved by shareholders.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com .

