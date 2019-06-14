Alabama US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Alabama Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Answers About Compensation-It's Better Than A 'Free' Book

If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama or nationwide would call us at 800-714-0303 we offer direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste.” — Alabama US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

MONTGOMERY , ALABAMA, USA, June 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Alabama US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We do not want one US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama or anywhere in the country calling for a free generic book about mesothelioma when they can be talking to one of the nation's foremost lawyers about mesothelioma compensation. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama or nationwide would call us at 800-714-0303 we offer direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst so specific question can get asked and answered on the spot. Again, we think this is a much better deal than calling about a 'free' book about mesothelioma." https://Alabama.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Alabama US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama or nationwide to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 so that they can briefly explain how the mesothelioma financial compensation process works and what type of information the lawyers will need to get the Navy Veteran with this rare cancer the best settlement results. The Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst because they do such high quality work for their Navy Veteran clients. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alabama the Alabama US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* The University of Alabama’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham. http://www3.ccc.uab.edu/

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nation wide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/ guide/FindLocations.cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship's engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.