Denny’s Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 19, 2019

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference, and Mark Wolfinger, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer will present on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com , with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com .

About Denny's Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 27, 2019, Denny’s had 1,705 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 132 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com .

Investor Contact: Curt Nichols 877-784-7167 Media Contact: Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners 646-428-0629



