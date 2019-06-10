ARPA-E’s 10th Annual Energy Innovation Summit, “10 Years of Making Ideas into Reality”

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) will host its 10th Energy Innovation Summit from July 8-10, 2019, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.

The ARPA-E Summit brings together energy stakeholders, industry professionals and technology experts from around the world to discuss and address America’s energy challenges in new and innovative ways. This year’s event recognizes 10 years of ARPA-E making ideas into reality and sets the stage for the next decade of energy innovation.

“This year’s program promises three exciting days of energy innovation, featuring high-level speakers, panel discussions, and ARPA-E’s popular tech showcase,” said Energy Secretary Rick Perry. “Don’t miss when ARPA-E ‘goes west’ to Denver to recognize 10 years of making ideas into reality.”

The 2019 ARPA-E Summit is in Colorado to capitalize on the thriving community of technology entrepreneurs and investors in Western states. The main stage will feature Dean Kamen, president of DEKA Research & Development Corporation and C-suite speakers from companies including Xcel Energy, Siemens, BASF Corporation, Sila Nanotechnologies, Sunfolding and NuScale Power. The Technology Showcase – a key attraction at the Summit – will include nearly 300 energy technologies from ARPA-E performers and other innovators from across the nation.

Attendees can add onto their ARPA-E Summit experience by attending the innovation workshop at NREL facilities on the final day of Summit programming.

WHAT: The 10th ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit

WHEN: Monday, July 8 - Wednesday, July 10, 2019

WHERE: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard

Aurora, Colorado 80019

RSVP: Accredited members of the media may register here: www.arpae-summit.com/Press/Press-Passes

WHO: Confirmed mainstage speakers include:

Mr. Dean Kamen, President, DEKA Research & Development Corporation

Ms. Barbara Humpton, CEO, Siemens USA

Mr. Ben Fowke, Chairman, President and CEO, Xcel Energy

Mr. Wayne T. Smith, CEO, BASF

Hon. Ryan Sitton, Railroad Commission of Texas

Ms. Leila Madrone, Founder & CTO, Sunfolding

Featured panel discussions:

Deploying Energy Technologies in the U.S.

Energy in Colorado

The Energy Experts of Investment

Electrification of the Industrial Sector

Advancing Energy Technology through Bio-Inspired materials, processes, and design

Innovations in Subsurface Energy & Resources

Transforming Grid Management

And more…

Special Programming and Events:

Energy Commercialization Partners Networking Event

Government Agency Networking Program

“Focus on the Workforce: Increasing Diversity in Recruitment and Retention” luncheon, in partnership with the Association for Women in Science

National Renewable Energy Laboratory Innovation Workshop

ARPA-E Summit Student Program

For additional information on the ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit, including the full Summit agenda, please visit http://www.arpae-summit.com/.

