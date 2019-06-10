ARPA-E’s 10th Annual Energy Innovation Summit, “10 Years of Making Ideas into Reality”
WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) will host its 10th Energy Innovation Summit from July 8-10, 2019, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.
The ARPA-E Summit brings together energy stakeholders, industry professionals and technology experts from around the world to discuss and address America’s energy challenges in new and innovative ways. This year’s event recognizes 10 years of ARPA-E making ideas into reality and sets the stage for the next decade of energy innovation.
“This year’s program promises three exciting days of energy innovation, featuring high-level speakers, panel discussions, and ARPA-E’s popular tech showcase,” said Energy Secretary Rick Perry. “Don’t miss when ARPA-E ‘goes west’ to Denver to recognize 10 years of making ideas into reality.”
The 2019 ARPA-E Summit is in Colorado to capitalize on the thriving community of technology entrepreneurs and investors in Western states. The main stage will feature Dean Kamen, president of DEKA Research & Development Corporation and C-suite speakers from companies including Xcel Energy, Siemens, BASF Corporation, Sila Nanotechnologies, Sunfolding and NuScale Power. The Technology Showcase – a key attraction at the Summit – will include nearly 300 energy technologies from ARPA-E performers and other innovators from across the nation.
Attendees can add onto their ARPA-E Summit experience by attending the innovation workshop at NREL facilities on the final day of Summit programming.
WHAT: The 10th ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
WHEN: Monday, July 8 - Wednesday, July 10, 2019
WHERE: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center
6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard
Aurora, Colorado 80019
RSVP: Accredited members of the media may register here: www.arpae-summit.com/Press/Press-Passes
WHO: Confirmed mainstage speakers include:
- Mr. Dean Kamen, President, DEKA Research & Development Corporation
- Ms. Barbara Humpton, CEO, Siemens USA
- Mr. Ben Fowke, Chairman, President and CEO, Xcel Energy
- Mr. Wayne T. Smith, CEO, BASF
- Hon. Ryan Sitton, Railroad Commission of Texas
- Ms. Leila Madrone, Founder & CTO, Sunfolding
Featured panel discussions:
- Deploying Energy Technologies in the U.S.
- Energy in Colorado
- The Energy Experts of Investment
- Electrification of the Industrial Sector
- Advancing Energy Technology through Bio-Inspired materials, processes, and design
- Innovations in Subsurface Energy & Resources
- Transforming Grid Management
- And more…
Special Programming and Events:
- Energy Commercialization Partners Networking Event
- Government Agency Networking Program
- “Focus on the Workforce: Increasing Diversity in Recruitment and Retention” luncheon, in partnership with the Association for Women in Science
- National Renewable Energy Laboratory Innovation Workshop
- ARPA-E Summit Student Program
For additional information on the ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit, including the full Summit agenda, please visit http://www.arpae-summit.com/.
