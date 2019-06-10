Say it and Play it: Rogers launches Ignite TV service in Newfoundland

Integrates the best in entertainment, including Netflix and YouTube into one seamless viewing experience using advanced voice technology

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers announced that its IPTV service, Ignite TV TM , is now available across Newfoundland. This innovative cloud-based service deeply integrates the best content available and changes how customers experience entertainment.



/EIN News/ -- “Ignite TV is a game changer and revolutionizes the TV experience and we are excited to bring this next generation technology to Newfoundlanders,” said Eric Bruno, SVP – 5G, Content and Connected Home Products. “Ignite TV is only the beginning and just one part of our continued commitment to invest in the latest products and services that will bring Newfoundlanders the connected home of the future.”

With Ignite TV, customers can easily find their favourite TV shows and movies without having to scroll through the guide or switch between apps. All-in-one Search brings together content across Live TV, On Demand, recordings and Netflix and displays where and how to watch it in one simple aggregated search.

The powerful Voice Remote with advanced recognition technology allows customers to find what they want faster. Simply say a show title “Hudson & Rex,” actor/actress name or a timeless quote and it is ready to play. It also gives the flexibility to change channels (“Watch Sportsnet”), navigate settings (“fast-forward 2 minutes”), or get recommendations.

More features the whole family will love include:

SportsApp: A personalized sports hub to set favourite teams/leagues, record games without missing overtime, and watch live games while tracking scores from another game at the same time.

KidsZone: An interactive, kid-friendly space with age-appropriate shows and parental controls that has a PIN-protected exit feature for peace of mind.

Ignite TV App: Access Live TV, On Demand and Cloud PVR recordings on any device at home or on the go. Download & Go saved shows can be viewed offline – anywhere from Quidi Vidi to Signal Hill.

The Ignite TV bundles (Ignite TV, Ignite Internet and Ignite Home Phone) are now available with more choice and flexibility. To learn more, visit Rogers.com.

