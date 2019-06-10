Associa Carolinas Relocates to New Central Charlotte Office

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Carolinas is relocating its headquarters to a new office building in central Charlotte, North Carolina that will provide additional resources and serve more communities throughout the area.



The new space is located in the Southpark district conveniently positioned between Barclay Downs and Governor’s Square.



“Associa Carolinas is excited to announce the relocation of our Charlotte office,” stated Ed Corless, Associa Carolinas president. “The new location will allow us to serve our growing client base in the market as well as continue to expand our community outreach.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com

