GPB Radio’s Rickey Bevington Hosts Monthly Conversation with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

GPB Radio’s Rickey Bevington is set to host a conversation with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Thursday, June 13 at 10 a.m. that will be broadcast live on GPB Atlanta 88.5 FM and stream live on the GPB News Facebook page. The program will mark the mayor’s second appearance with Bevington since first joining her in studio May 21 and is set to become a monthly regular feature on GPB Atlanta 88.5 FM.

A first-of-its-kind in Atlanta, the program gives people an innovative way to interact with the mayor. The public can submit questions on Twitter with the hashtag #QuestionsForKeisha or by email at allATL@gpb.org. Listeners can also post questions during the live stream on the GPB News Facebook page.

Listener questions will be the foundation of the conversations. Bevington will pose additional questions from a journalistic perspective.

“Being a forum for civil dialogue is a core mission of public radio,” said Bevington. “By connecting people with the city’s highest elected official, our goal is to open a new space for inclusive participation in shaping the future of Atlanta.”

During the program on May 21, the mayor answered questions about some of Atlanta’s most pressing issues, including affordable housing, gentrification and why she reopened the investigation into the Atlanta Child Murders.

“I describe City Hall sometimes as a bubble,” Mayor Bottoms told Bevington during the interview. “As well-intentioned as we may be, unless we're hearing directly from the public about the things that people actually care about, then it really is all for naught.”

Watch the complete #QuestionsForKeisha interview from May 21 on the GPB News Facebook page.



The program continues GPB’s commitment to educate our audience about important issues and inspire conversations about the future of Georgia.

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media), has been creating content worth sharing for over 50 years. With nine television stations, 18 radio stations and a multi-faceted digital presence, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of our viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about our state like "Hometown Georgia," "On Second Thought," "Political Rewind" and more.

