Press Roundtable with Under Secretary of Energy for U.S. Department of Energy

The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa will organize a press roundtable with Mr. Mark W. Menezes, Under Secretary of Energy for United States Department of Energy. Under Secretary Menezes will discuss Department of Energy strategies to support African nations’ access to energy as well as shared energy priorities in Ethiopia.

You are invited to attend the press roundtable at:

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:30pm

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:30pm Location: The American Center at the Ethiopian National Archives and Library Agency

RSVP to Yohannes Gezahegn or Zelalem Befekadu

BIO:

Mark W. Menezes is the Under Secretary of Energy for United States Department of Energy. He serves as the Department’s principal advisor on energy policy and on a wide array of existing and emerging energy technologies. The Under Secretary is responsible for driving transformative energy policy, and technology solutions through coordinated planning, management and performance of the Department’s energy programs. Prior to being confirmed as Under Secretary of Energy, Mr. Menezes was an executive with Berkshire Hathaway Energy in its Washington, D.C. office. Before joining Berkshire, Mr. Menezes was a partner at Hunton & Williams LLP, where he headed the Regulated Markets and Energy Infrastructure practice group. Prior to Hunton, he served as Chief Counsel, Energy and Environment, U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, serving as chief negotiator for the House Majority in the enactment of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Before his service with House Energy & Commerce, he was Vice President with Central and South West, and upon its merger with American Electric Power, served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel for federal and state legislative and regulatory affairs. Mr. Menezes is a graduate of Louisiana State University receiving both his undergraduate and juris doctor degree.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.