TransUnion Announces Equity Pledge as part of The Chicago Network Equity Principles Campaign

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today committed to support The Chicago Network (TCN) Equity Principles Campaign, which aims to have Chicago-area companies work toward achieving gender equity in leadership roles by 2030. While the Campaign is specific to the local area, TransUnion is going one step further and committing to equity in leadership across its entire global workforce.



/EIN News/ -- “Women in leadership at TransUnion play an integral part in our growth and success,” said Chris Cartwright, president and CEO of TransUnion. “Everyone brings unique perspectives based on their background and experiences. We celebrate the differences that make us stronger.”

TransUnion has long championed inclusion. A few of our current initiatives include leadership training centered on driving inclusion and uncovering natural biases, investments in technology to help remove potential bias from resume selection and recruiting, and leveraging partnerships with organizations such as The Mom Project’s Women’s Work Initiative, focused on creating opportunities for women returning to the workplace. TransUnion also hosts nine employee resource groups, including the Women’s Networking Resource Group, which sponsors sub-groups for women in STEM and mothers in the workplace, and hosts a number of career development opportunities each year.

“As a member of TCN, I am proud the organization is championing gender equity,” said Heather Russell, chief legal officer of TransUnion. “And it is fitting that as a founding signatory to the pledge, TransUnion is leading the campaign to create an inclusive and equitable workplace.”

Additionally, TransUnion’s family-friendly benefits have been designed to create an environment conducive to advancing career growth for women. Highlights include flexible time off, alternative work arrangements, paid family leave, phased return from leave, inclusive spousal and domestic partner benefits, adoption support, infertility coverage, childcare support and a dependent care FSA match. Further, the company is committed to fostering the growth and development of women around the world through programs like middle school mentoring in the U.S. and supporting a school for tribal girls in India.

About The Equity Principles

The Equity Principles were developed by TCN in collaboration with area-business and civic leaders across sectors in Chicago. By targeting gender equity by 2030, TCN is aligning with the globally recognized benchmark set by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, as well as a growing number of governance, public, private, and international organizations. More information about The Equity Principles, including a list of pledge partners, can be found here: https://www.thechicagonetwork.org/equity-principles .

About The Chicago Network

The Chicago Network is an organization of Chicago’s most influential women leaders. The 500+ members are leaders at the forefront of the city’s business, professional, cultural, nonprofit and education communities. The Chicago Network’s purpose is to empower women to lead. The mission is to connect with each other for personal and professional growth, advance our civic, business and philanthropic communities, and inspire and support the next generation. The vision is gender equity. At all levels. Everywhere.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and safer communities worldwide.



We call this Information for Good. http://www.transunion.com

