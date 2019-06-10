Automatic Labeling Machine Market, 2024 - Focus on Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Personal Care

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Type (Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers, Shrink Sleeve Labelers & Glue-Based Labelers), Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Personal Care), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automatic Labeling Machine Market is Expected to be Valued at USD 2.5 Billion in 2019.



The growth of packaging machinery industry, demand for automated labeling solutions, increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging, the requirement for packaging in the food industry, need for high speed & high-quality labeling solutions are expected to be the key factors propelling the growth of the automatic labeling machine market.



Changes in consumer preference, lifestyle, aspiration, consumption patterns, and disposable income have a huge impact on products and their packaging. The label in products is no more just about the display of product-related information but has become a mode of communication to attract, engage, and retain consumers. Automatic labelers can apply labels on various products, such as cans, bottles, containers, vials, cartons, and pouches, but the choice of labels and labelers depends on the product and its content.



Labels were earlier pasted on products manually. However, as the market for food & beverages and consumer products evolved and production volume increased, the need for automatic labeling machines rose. The increase in production volume also demands consistency, accuracy, and speed in the placement of labels, thus requiring automation in the production process.



Automatic labeling machines come in a variety of speeds and specifications as per the requirement of the end users. In terms of speed and complexity, these machines are differentiated into high-end, semiautomatic, and standard. The market for high-end machines is highly competitive and has the presence of major packaging machinery manufacturers. On the other hand, there are many local and regional companies in the market offering automatic labelers, especially self-adhesive labelers.



Major players in the automatic labeling machine market include Krones (Germany), SACMI (Italy), Sidel (Italy), Fuji Seal (Japan), and KHS (Germany). Other prominent companies include HERMA (Germany), ProMach (US), Marchesini Group (Italy), IMA Group (Italy), Accutek (US), Bausch+Strbel (Germany), and Barry-Wehmiller (US).



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Analysis

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.3 Innovators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.4.1 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

9.4.2 Product Launches and Developments

9.4.3 Acquisitions and Expansions



