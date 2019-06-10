IPG Named to S&P 500 ESG and S&P Global 1200 ESG

New Indices Recognize Sustainability Leadership

IPG Is Only U.S.-Based Advertising Holding Company Named to S&P Global 1200 ESG





/EIN News/ -- New York, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) was recently named to two new S&P Indices that recognize companies’ work in the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) space — the S&P 500 ESG and the S&P Global 1200 ESG. The S&P 500 ESG is based on the S&P 500 Index and includes only U.S.-based companies, while the S&P Global 1200 encompasses companies from around the world. IPG is the only U.S.-based advertising holding company on the S&P Global 1200 ESG index.

Selection for the indices is based on scores from the RobecoSAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation which is widely regarded as the most rigorous measure of corporate sustainability performance. Each year, the CSA assesses over 4,500 companies around the world.

IPG considers ESG factors in its business decisions, and has made operating sustainably a priority. Beginning in 2014, the company began tracking its energy use and GHG emissions and reporting on its sustainability programs in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative .

This year IPG is measuring its emissions and other environmental impacts using GHG Protocol Corporate Standards at all of its buildings in North America, and those globally over 50,000 square feet. This expanded boundary includes approximately 150 buildings and 75% of the company’s worldwide portfolio.

IPG continues to make strides in its areas of environmental focus – energy usage, recycling, travel and green building practices, as outlined our recently updated sustainability policy – with a 38% reduction in square foot per employee from 2004 to 2016 and a 66% reduction in power consumption in central IT operations since 2008. And, in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, the company has set a Scope 2 relative intensity target for 10% reduction by 2030 in metric tons CO2e per employee from a baseline of 2015. A participant of the United Nations Global Compact, IPG adheres to the principles sets forth in the Compact on human rights, labor, anti-corruption and the environment.

With regard to the social component of ESG, for more than a decade, IPG has worked to become among the most diverse, inclusive and equitable companies in the world. 2019 marked the 10th year that IPG earned a 100% rating on the Corporate Equality Index , an annual survey published by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) ranking companies based on their policies and practices relating to gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender employees. Since IPG began its formal D&I programs in 2005, IPG’s workforce demographics in the U.S. have changed dramatically. Through 2017, IPG has seen growth of more than 75% within African American, Hispanic and Asian minority groups in the "Officials and Managers" category. IPG exceeded the U.S. Ad Industry External Workforce Benchmark in both "Officials and Managers” and “Professionals” categories for women and total minorities in 2017, the most recent annual filings.

And in the area of corporate governance, IPG has received a one, the highest score available from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), the company that tracks and grades companies on their corporate governance initiatives.

“Like our clients, we take our ESG obligations very seriously,” noted Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of IPG. “We understand sustainability, which we define broadly to include all of our corporate social responsibility initiatives, to be a key business driver as well as a critical component of our role as a good corporate citizen. Being included in the S&P 500 ESG and S&P Global 1200 ESG is an important recognition that our efforts are headed in the right direction,” he continued.

"We're excited to introduce this new series of ESG indices following the debut of the S&P 500 ESG Index and ESG Scores in April," said Alex Matturri, Chief Executive Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Across the company, we are developing a portfolio of products that provide an ESG lens on investments, adding layers of insights for clients. These new indices provide market participants an investment tool that is aligned with their values and has a return profile that's consistent with mainstream benchmarks that have been widely followed for years."

