Pressure Monitoring Market To Reach USD 12.01 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Increase in prevalence of chronic and acute diseases are responsible for the growing CAGR of the pressure monitoring market. Technological development, increase in purchasing power and general awareness about healthcare is further contributing to the rising CAGR.



Market Size – USD 7.33 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on current analysis, the global Pressure Monitoring market was valued at USD 7.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 12.01 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. To detect the health problems of the patient, pressure monitoring plays an imperative role. Cardiac disorders commonly lead to pressure fluctuations amongst people. High BP is the most common problem amongst such group of population. Factors fueling the growth of the market, include the massive rise in the incidence of blood pressure-related conditions worldwide, active intervention of the governments across emerging economies, rules and regulations in the steady improvement of healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements in products. Various complications causing chronic and acute diseases such as diabetes, cardiac arrest, and glaucoma are the major fluctuations of pressure in the vital areas of the body. Increase in the prevalence of the above-mentioned diseases and growing aging population have increased the need for pressure monitoring and control in the market.

The market for blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories is getting promoted due to, rising patient-pool becoming tremendously aware about the variety of monitoring devices and equipment available for the effective management of blood pressure-related health conditions. Moreover, increase in purchasing power of the people will flourish new product launches and varieties that are more feasible to a greater are of the global population. Pressure monitoring market is dominated by North American region and is estimated to do so during the forecast years.

A new data management model, the Integrated Health Model Initiative (IHMI) was launched by American Medical Association (AMA) in February 2019. IHMI will help to manage critical data that has often gone uncollected, unanalyzed, or unshared. By this organization expects that this previously untapped data will give new opportunities to improve health outcomes.

In April 2019, Livongo announced the Livongo for Diabetes program this will allow to ask any of their Alexa-enabled devices to provide their blood glucose readings and health tips. It is first consumer digital health company to collaborate with Amazon Alexa on a new HIPAA-compliant healthcare.

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness globally, unreasonably affecting women and Asians. A study suggests that by 2020 79.6 million people will suffer from open angle glaucoma (OAG).

The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded 7.5 million deaths due to hypertension, which accounted for around 12.8% of all deaths. Unhealthy lifestyle results in high prevalence of cardiac disorders.

Cardiac disorders registered the largest market share of 50.9% in the pressure monitoring market due to increasing prevalence of the disease, while respiratory disorders showed fastest growth by showcasing highest CAGR of 6.7%.

Number of people with glaucoma is rising, thus, the demand for intraocular pressure (IOP) monitors is also the topmost, thereby, accelerating the demand for such products. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), people suffering from glaucoma were estimated to be 64.3 million globally.

Technologically progressive and digital blood pressure monitoring machines helped North America to account for a dominant share of 40.1% in the pressure monitoring market.

Blood pressure monitors/cardiac pressure monitors exhibited the largest market share of 46.6% during change in lifestyle, increase in work pressure and lack of awareness for healthcare.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, procedure, end user and regions:

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Blood Pressure Monitors/Cardiac Pressure Monitors

By Device Automated BP Monitors Ambulatory BP Monitors Sphygmomanometers BP Transducers

By Technology Digital Aneroid Wearable

By Accessory Blood Pressure Cuffs Manometers Valves and Tubing Bulbs



Pulmonary Pressure Monitors

By Device Oximeters Capnographs Spirometers

By Accessory Flanged Mouth Pieces Nasal Probes Filters Nasal Plugs Valves Others



Intraocular Pressure Monitors

By Accessory Prisms Prisms Sterilizers Tip Covers Sensors Others (Battery, USB Cables, Chargers, and Screw Drivers)

Intracranial Pressure Monitors

Other Pressure Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Respiratory Disorders

Glaucoma

Cardiac Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Dialysis

Other Therapeutic Applications

Procedure (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Invasive monitoring devices

External Ventricular Drainage

Micro transducer Monitor

Non-Invasive monitoring devices Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography Optic Nerve Sheath Displacement MRI/CT Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD) Fundoscopy (papilledema)



By End User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



