New Ecomdash Partnership with Deliverr Helps Retailers Meet Today’s Shipping Expectations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecomdash, a full-cycle ecommerce inventory management platform, announced today their integration with Deliverr, a third-party fulfillment company. This new partnership offers a much more affordable multichannel fulfillment option for online retailers.



Founded in 2017, Deliverr offers ecommerce businesses a cost-effective solution for meeting consumers’ seemingly impossible shipping expectations. Priding themselves on being an economical alternative to Amazon, Deliverr’s mission is to help retailers, no matter the size, quickly ship products to their customers without breaking the bank.

"We're excited about this new integration because it means we can bring fast shipping tags and the conversions that come with it to all Ecomdash sellers,” said Michael Krakaris, Deliverr co-founder. “We've already seen 2 and 3x sales lifts thanks to 2-day shipping, and now that's accessible to merchants of any size."

With similar goals of helping small businesses grow across multiple platforms, Deliverr and Ecomdash is a perfect pairing. Retailers can leverage Ecomdash to sell their products in more places while using Deliverr to meet their shoppers’ expectations with rapid shipping, all at a bargain.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Deliverr, we are both aligned in our vision to help small & mid-sized retailers compete with the big box stores,” stated Nick Maglosky, CEO of Ecomdash. With this new alliance, Ecomdash users can now sell their products across multiple platforms confidently, knowing they can efficiently manage their inventory, listings, order fulfillment, and shipping operations.

For more information about the integration, please visit here .

About Ecomdash: Ecomdash is a full-cycle inventory management platform that streamlines operations for online retailers. Merchants can manage their multichannel ecommerce inventory, product listings, sales orders, and shipping processes across marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay, as well as ecommerce website platforms like Shopify and Magento. Ecomdash gives ecommerce entrepreneurs the ability to sell with confidence across multiple channels and beyond.

About Deliverr: Deliverr is on a mission to enable any seller, regardless of size, to delight their customers with fast and cost-effective fulfillment. Deliverr provides fast and affordable fulfillment for eCommerce sellers, helping to boost sales through programs like Walmart Free 2-Day Shipping. Their multi-channel fulfillment comes with clear pricing, easy on-boarding and a hassle-free experience so you can focus on growing your eCommerce business.

For more information visit ecomdash.com or contact mktg@ecomdash.com or 704-687-8067.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.