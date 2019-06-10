$28 Bn Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market by Service Type, Treatment Method, End User, Region - Global Forecast To 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market by Service Type (Design, Installation, Operations, Maintenance), Treatment Method (Filtration, Disinfection, Desalination), End User (Power, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper), Region - Global Forecast To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial wastewater treatment service market is projected to reach USD 28.0 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 20.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2024.



Industrial wastewater treatment service comprises services that enable the treatment of water generated from industrial processes. This water contains numerous dissolved salts such as iron, phosphorous, calcium, and sulfur. Its high toxicity levels make the water non-potable and harmful for human consumption.



The industries primarily contributing to the generation of wastewater are textile, where a large amount of wastewater is generated from dyeing processes; oil & gas; pharmaceutical; mining; chemical production; cement manufacture; and others. Water forms a key component of any industry. With stringent norms being laid down by the governments of several nations, the treatment of industrial wastewater is seen as a key practice globally.



The key factors driving the industrial wastewater treatment service market include increasing awareness and investments in green initiatives such as Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and also the growing manufacturing industry. Lack of awareness among industry personnel and high cost involved in treating wastewater are the major restraints for the growth of the market. However, increasing power generation units and growing pulp & paper industry ensure that this market will propel in the near future.



The report segments the market, by region, into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific was the largest market for industrial wastewater treatment services in 2018 because of the increased investments in textile, manufacturing, pulp & paper, and power generation industries, especially in the Asia Pacific and European regions.



Asia Pacific is also the fastest growing industrial wastewater treatment service market, followed by North America. The industrial wastewater treatment service market in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is expected to grow at the fastest rate, globally, during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Wastewater Service Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Region

4.3 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Service Type

4.4 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Treatment Method

4.5 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By End-User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Environmental Regulations

5.2.1.2 Initiatives of Zero Liquid Discharge

5.2.1.3 Expanding Global Manufacturing Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Enormously High Cost of Wastewater Treatment Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization in the Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Adopting A More Sustainable Approach Through Initiatives of Reduce-Recycle-Reuse

5.2.3.3 Proper Environmental Management Will Help Curb Risks of Environmental Noncompliance

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Required Techno-Commercial Awareness



6 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 By Service Type

6.2.1 Design & Engineering Consulting

6.2.1.1 Design & Engineering Consulting Service Determines the Lifelong Performance of the Treatment Unit

6.2.2 Building & Installation

6.2.2.1 Correct Installation is the Core for Smooth Operations in Future

6.2.3 Operation & Process Control

6.2.3.1 Quality and Quantity of Wastewater Generated Depends Largely on the Optimization of Processes

6.2.4 Maintenance & Repair

6.2.4.1 Preventive, Corrective, and Predictive Maintenance Make Up This Segment

6.2.5 Others



7 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Treatment Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Filtration

7.2.1 Filtration Forms the Basic and Cost-Intensive Treatment Process

7.3 Disinfection

7.3.1 Uv Disinfection is the Most Cost-Intensive Form of Disinfection

7.4 Desalination

7.4.1 Desalination is the Most Effective Process to Bring Down the Tds Content

7.5 Testing

7.5.1 Testing Helps in Determining the Composition of Wastewater



8 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power Generation

8.2.1 With Huge Amount of Investment, This Segment is Expected to Grow Massively

8.3 Oil & Gas

8.3.1 Operations in Downstream Segment Would Require Extensive Wastewater Treatment

8.4 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

8.4.1 Stringent Regulations Require Proper Treatment of Wastewater Generated By This Segment

8.5 Pulp & Paper

8.5.1 The Pulping Process in This Segment is Hugely Water Intensive and Generates Massive Amount of Wastewater

8.6 Metals & Mining

8.6.1 The Wastewater Generated in This Segment has Enormous Tds

8.7 Others



9 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2017

10.3 Competitive Landscape Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Contracts & Agreements

10.4.2 New Product Launches

10.4.3 Investments & Expansions

10.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.5 Partnerships & Collaborations



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Veolia

11.2 SUEZ

11.3 Xylem

11.4 Ecolab

11.5 Thermax Group

11.6 Pentair

11.7 Evoqua Water Technologies

11.8 WOG Group

11.9 Golder Associates

11.10 SWA Water Holdings

11.11 Aries Chemical

11.12 Terrapure Environmental



