Longevity in Long Island: George Dormani Celebrates 20 Years as Minuteman Press Franchisee in Rockville Centre

George Dormani has spent 33 years as part of the Minuteman Press franchise team in Rockville Centre and is celebrating 20 years as the owner of the business

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over three decades and 20 years as the sole owner, George Dormani is proud of the business he has been able to build with his Minuteman Press design, marketing, and printing franchise in Rockville Centre. Long Island and the New York Metro area is the home base of Minuteman Press International, which started in 1973 and has grown to nearly 1,000 franchises worldwide. George says, “Minuteman Press was up and coming in the 1980s and today we are as relevant and vital as ever! I began 33 years ago in Rockville Centre working with an owner who was right off Wall Street. In 1999 I became the sole owner and since I started I have found Minuteman Press and myself to be a great match.”



George Dormani (left) and the team of Minuteman Press, Rockville Centre, Long Island, NY.





/EIN News/ -- The printing industry has certainly evolved over the years, and George is quick to credit Minuteman Press International for keeping up with the times and leading the charge with new products, services, and innovations . He says, “Minuteman Press helps us stay on top of the latest trends and best technology. I also feel like being here for 33 years means personal success and that I did something right!”

Prior to franchising with Minuteman Press, George’s passion was cars. After working in the automotive industry as a mechanic, he realized, “I enjoyed working on my car but hated working on other people’s cars and didn’t like working for an employer.” That is when he turned to Minuteman Press and made the transition that helped George become his own boss.

One of the biggest reasons George has been able to grow his business and achieve such stability over the years is his faith in the Minuteman Press franchise system, which focuses on making connections in the community and providing the best quality and customer service. He says, “I feel it is important to be involved with groups and networking in the community. I’m involved with the Rockville Centre and Oceanside Chambers of Commerce, the Rockville Centre Lions Club. We also offer discounts to the schools and teachers in our community, and we donate quite a bit to those community-related organizations. Whatever we give back we seem get back in return, and a little goodwill goes such a long way.”

George continues, “Customer service is the big secret to our longevity. Without our customers, we wouldn’t be here and it is important for them to trust us to be reliable and do right by them. The outstanding customer service we strive for is achieved thanks to the dedication of the staff here at Minuteman Press of Rockville Centre. They carry the work load and make sure that our customers always get what they need and that they leave with smiles on their faces. I have the best people working here and most of them have been here 15 years and more. Nobody wants to leave, I hear it every day. They actually love their jobs.”

When asked about his clients, George shares, “We work with such a diverse array of customers and that is because everyone needs and uses print and wants to market themselves ! We have large corporations, small businesses, lawyers, doctors, architects, engineers, and other professionals who are all part of our client base. We also get a lot of business from entrepreneurs who are starting their own businesses as they depend on our experience to guide them with getting their feet off the ground and sparking growth. Birth announcements and wedding invitations are also popular in our community.”

Gary Titus is Minuteman Press International Senior Vice President. Gary works with Long Island Minuteman Press franchise owners and provides crucial knowledge and ongoing support along with his local field team. Gary says, “George has been in business a long time because he is motivated to meet the needs of his clients and engage with his community. He follows the Minuteman Press system that started right here in Long Island and also takes advantage of our unique ability to support him with new products, services, software, and innovations. George stays true to our core values of providing the best quality and service, and has earned the trust and loyalty of his clients for good reason.”

The future remains bright for the printing industry and Minuteman Press in Rockville Centre. George’s son currently works with him in the business, paving the way for the second generation. In fact, in Long Island alone, there are seven Minuteman Press franchises that are either being run by second-generation owners or have the second generation working in them. George says, “Our future goals are to continue to evolve with the industry and stay on the cutting edge of technology. We depend on Minuteman Press International to keep us informed and support us all the way like they always have in my 33 years affiliated with the franchise.”

Minuteman Press has also allowed George to rekindle his passion for guitars and cars. He says, “It is nice to be in a position to enjoy my cars and play some guitar. I’ve actually been collecting guitars since the 1980s. I like to pursue classic cars and hotrods and other interesting automobile and music collectibles. I do both buying and selling and keeping…mostly keeping. That’s something that is a lot of fun and very gratifying for me.”

George’s advice to others looking into owning a franchise is this: “Don't jeopardize your business by cutting corners. Follow the system closely and listen to those who have been doing this a long time. I also believe the little things make all the difference. With a small business, they are more important than you may think at first, and can lead to bigger and better things along the way.”

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to nearly 1,000 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur 28 times and 16 years in a row, including 2019. Independent franchisee satisfaction firm Franchise Business Review has also named Minuteman Press International to its 2019 Top Franchises, 2018 Top Franchise Leaders, Top Franchises for Women, and Top Franchises for Veterans lists thanks to positive reviews from our owners .

At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry ™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

To learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and speak with one of our experienced franchise representatives at no obligation, call 1-800-645-3006. Continue your franchise research, watch exclusive owner videos and access Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

