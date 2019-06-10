Preteen Author, E’yannie Gomez Announces Summer Book Tour

E'yannie Gomez, Preteen Author

Artistic and thoughtful journal becomes an entertaining and lesson-rich, book

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now that summer has arrived, 11-year-old, E'yannie A. Gomez will be touring with her recently published book, "The Crazy World of Alexa” (2019) , her publicist announced today.The preteen author is a Florida resident and will launch in the sunshine state. During her book tour, E'yannie will stop, sell, and sign her books at libraries, hospitals, businesses and events.Gomez chose an exciting and creative platform, journal writing. The genre not only entertains, but adds to the social, and emotional health of it readers. Journal writing is considered by many to be the purest form of self-expression which is read without being judged or critiqued."The author's style is eye-catching. But it's also empowering and is rich in life lessons," explained Fran Briggs , Publicist to E'yannie Gomez. "The reader will enjoy real, imaginary and humorous stories. What makes this book unique is that it mirrors E'yannie's journal. It's organized thought without censorship or editing.""The Crazy World of Alexa” is a journal in short story, form. Much of the content is inspired by the authors’ true life, events. Among the most popular entries is the inspiring tale of how "Alexa" uses her brain, and not her brawn, to defeat "the bully twins.” In doing so, she shows readers a great way to take a stand against bullying by encouraging them to find an adult and speak up.For more information including how to order her book, visit http://www.TheCrazyWorldOfAlexa.com . For tour booking and speaking engagements, contact the authors' publicist, Fran Briggs. FranBriggs@aol.com



