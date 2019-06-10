Rick Thompson CEO at Findacure invitation to SMI’s Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases Conference 2019

SMi’s 9th Annual Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases Conference

SMi reports: Invitation from conference co-chair released for the 9th Annual Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases conference, taking place in London this October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In October, attendees will hear various key presentations by leading solution providers, biotechnology companies, clinical researchers, regulatory professionals and charity leaders discussing possible ways to accelerate orphan drug development and access to rare disease patients, including the introduction of recent technologies and products to help aid the access of orphan drugs.The brochure with the 2-day conference agenda, half-day workshops and the expert speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.orphandrugs.co.uk/PR2 SMi Group are delighted to welcome Rick Thompson, CEO, Findacure who will chairing day-2 of conference.Dr Rick Thompson joined Findacure in 2015, after completing his PhD in Evolutionary Biology at the University of Cambridge. He began working as Findacure’s first Scientific Officer, helping to develop the charity’s proof of concept study for the innovative drug repurposing social impact bond. Having been promoted to CEO in May 2017, Rick now oversees the charity’s strategy and development, oversees major funding applications, and manages the team, while still maintaining Findacure’s scientific projects. Rick is always keen to speak about Findacure’s work and aims to encourage industry engagement with rare disease patient groups, promoting an open and collaborative approach to rare disease research and patient support.On his personal invitation Rick mentions:“As one of the co-chairs of the 9th Annual Conference on Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases, it is a pleasure to invite you to the meeting, hosted by SMi on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th October 2019 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London.Now a firm fixture in the annual rare disease calendar, the ninth session of the SMi’s Annual Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Conference will bring together experts from across the vibrant rare disease community. From patient advocates to reimbursement bodies, pharmaceutical representatives to biotech, the conference will capture a wide range of expertise and opinions that are crucial to drive orphan drug development forward and deliver for rare disease patients.Major challenges remain in the orphan drug field, not least ensuring patients have swift and equitable access to efficacious new treatments. This will form a key component of the event, with presentations focusing on early access programs in the orphan drug market, the methods to assess the true value of orphan drugs to patients, and the potential of improving early dialogue between payers and manufacturers to name a few. Talks on this theme will be provided by a diverse range of stakeholders, including the thoughts of NICE, Genetic Alliance UK, and Industry.Patient centricity and engagement will also be at the heart of the event. Rare disease patients are now widely recognized as the true experts in their field, and I am heartened to see a patient focus throughout this year’s program. In my role at Findacure, we dedicate our time and resources to helping patient associations form, grow and professionalize, with the aim of delivering a strong patient voice and need into the heart of the orphan drug industry.It is my hope that SMi’s 9th Annual Conference on Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases will help to inspire more collaborative projects in the rare disease field, which place patients at their heart.I look forward to meeting you in October and enjoying two days of learning and discussion around the ever-evolving orphan drugs field.”For those interested in attending, there is a £300 early bird discount on bookings ending on 28th June. Places can be reserved at http://www.orphandrugs.co.uk/PR2 For sponsorship enquires, contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.ukConference: 15-16 October 2019Workshop: 17 October 2019Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK#SMiOrphanDrugs---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



