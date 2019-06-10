REPEAT - WOW! Unlimited Media Announces Changes to Distribution Agreement With Key Channel Affiliate

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: WOW/OTCQX: WOWMF) announced today that WOW!'s subsidiary, Frederator Networks, Inc. (“Frederator”), and ADME (CY), Ltd. (“ADME”) have agreed to certain changes to their agreement pursuant to which Frederator distributes ADME's collection of channels on YouTube. Frederator has been managing and distributing ADME’s YouTube channels for over two years. As the current distribution agreement between the parties approaches its maturity, ADME and Frederator have agreed to transition certain YouTube channels back to ADME to be managed internally by ADME, with Frederator continuing to distribute and manage certain other channels. Under the terms of the new distribution agreement, the ADME channels being retained by Frederator will be subject to cancellation by ADME on 30-days advance notice for each such channel. Additionally, Frederator will have the opportunity to distribute and manage certain new ADME YouTube channels as they are developed. The ADME group of channels constitutes the largest distribution agreement for Frederator. While ADME has agreed to retain certain channels within Frederator and to potentially add newer channels, the Company has conservatively estimated the effect on its previous guidance assuming the loss of 100% of the channels owned by ADME for the second half of FY2019 and is thereby revising full-year 2019 guidance as follows:



Gross Revenue: reduction from $100 million down to $85 million

Operating EBITDA: reduction from $3 - $4 million down to $2.4 - $3.4 million

Arthur Mamedov, COO of ADME/TheSoul Publishing (TSP), stated: “We at TSP are very excited to continue working with Frederator on some of our media brands. Working with Frederator over the years and getting all the support has always been incredibly valuable and hopefully we will all see many awesome projects arising from this cooperation moving forward!”

“We are proud of Frederator’s role in helping to build ADME’s tremendous growth over the past couple of years and we are looking forward to continuing our relationship and incubating new and exciting channels. ADME’s success is yet another example of Frederator’s proven ability to help generate explosive audience growth on YouTube. Going forward, Frederator intends to deploy this audience-building expertise to grow its higher-margin Owned and Operated channels where the Company retains 100% of YouTube revenues”, added Fred Seibert, CEO of Frederator.

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call on June 10, 2019 at 4:30 PM (EST). To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the following number:

Toll Free: 1 (855) 336-7594

Conference ID number: 5064107

About WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW! is creating a next generation kids and youth entertainment business by focusing on creating top end content, and by building and partnering with engaging platforms. The Company's key assets include: Frederator Networks Inc., which includes the world's #1 digital animation network, Channel Frederator Network, Frederator Studios, an animation production company, as well as video-on-demand channels on digital platforms; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios, which produces computer-generated animated television series and long-form animated features.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information available at: Website: www.wowunlimited.co Contact: Bill Mitoulas Tel: (416) 837-7147 Email: billm@wowunlimited.co



