‘Free Willy’ Bill heads to final hour of debate, set to pass Parliament

S-203, the ‘Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act’, would end cruel confinement of cetaceans

OTTAWA, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bill S-203, the Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act, will move to the last hour of debate at 3rd Reading and is expected to reach a final vote in the House of Commons this morning. Bill S-203 prohibits the wild capture, captivity, and breeding of whales, dolphins, and porpoises, and restricts trade in these animals as well.



Representatives from Humane Society International/Canada and sponsors of the Bill will be available for comment at a press conference following the vote and will then be available for interviews and a photo opportunity outside on Parliament Hill.

What: 3rd and final reading, Bill S-203 – Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act

When: Monday, June 10

11:00am – 11:45am, 3 rd and final reading, House of Commons

and final reading, House of Commons 12:30pm – 12:45pm: 135-B Press Conference Room, West Block, 111 Wellington

1:00pm – 2pm: photo op with signs in front of Centre Block

Who:

Rebecca Aldworth, Executive Director, Humane Society International/Canada

MP Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party and House of Commons sponsor of Bill S-203

Retired Liberal Senator Wilfred Moore, original Senate sponsor of Bill S-203

NDP MP Gord Johns

Bloc MP Monique Pauzé

Representatives from HSI/Canada will be available for comment throughout the day.

Facts:

Bill S-203 phases out the captivity of cetaceans (i.e. whales, dolphins and porpoises) in Canada, except for rescues, rehabilitation, licensed scientiﬁc research, or cetaceans’ best interests.

HSI/Canada has campaigned to end the captivity of cetaceans for years. Globally, HSI has been at the forefront of a powerful movement to protect cetaceans and end their cruel captivity through education, outreach, and legislative efforts.

Leading marine scientists agree that whales and dolphins suffer great psychological and physical harms in captivity, including isolation, chronic health problems, abnormal behaviour, high infant mortality and extreme boredom.

Currently, only two facilities in the country house cetaceans – the Vancouver Aquarium, and Marineland in Niagara Falls. Now, these facilities could no longer be able to breed or import any new cetaceans into their facilities.

