MamaMancini's to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on Friday, June 14th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a manufacturer and marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products will release financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019, before market open on Friday, June 14, 2019.



Management will host an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on June 14, 2019, to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

/EIN News/ -- Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Friday, June 14, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-270-2148

International Dial-in: 1-412-902-6510



Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through June 21, 2019. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10132336.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, and chicken meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef, turkey and chicken meatballs all with sauce, and original beef and turkey meat loaves products. In addition, the Company sells Chicken Parmesan, Stuffed Pepper Mix, Sausage n Peppers, Sunday Dinner and Chicken Alfredo. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channels, which includes major retailers such as Walmart, Publix, Shop Rite, Jewel, Lunds and Byerlys, SUPERVALU, Safeway, Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, Shaw's, Kings, Roche Bros., Key Foods, Stop & Shop, Giant, Martins, Giant Eagle, Foodtown, Sam's Club, Costco, BJ’s Club Stores, Pavillion Stores, HEB, Rouses, Hannaford, Kroger, Shoppers, King Kullen, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, KVAT stores, and The Fresh Market. The Company sells to distributors such as Sysco, AWI, UNFI, SUPERVALU, Kehe, Burris Logistics and C&S Wholesale Grocers. In addition, the Company sells a wide variety of its products through QVC, the world's largest direct to consumer marketer, via on air presentations, auto ship programs, and direct purchases through the internet. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Carl Wolf

Chairman and CEO

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Main: 973-985-0280

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group – MZ North America

Main: 949-385-6449

MMMB@mzgroup.us



