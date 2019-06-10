Vystar Contracts Med Air Solutions to White Label ViraTech Air Purification Systems And Distribute to Medical Housing Markets, Nursing Homes and Ecuador

WORCESTER, Mass., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar® Corp . (OTC: VYST) and Competitive Edge Services LLC DBA Med Air Solutions (MAS) have signed an agreement whereby Med Air Solutions will white label Vystar’s air purification products that use patented Vystar ViraTech® technology as Med Air Solutions 400, and Med Air will have exclusive rights to market them to the nursing home and medical housing marketplaces, including hotels that are serving the hospital marketplace. Additionally, MAS will have exclusive rights to market the white labeled units throughout the country of Ecuador for one year with the option to extend the contract if certain sales goals are met.



/EIN News/ -- “Med Air Solutions has already established itself as a trusted vendor for the medical housing marketplace,” stated Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO. “We believe engaging their distribution channels will help us penetrate this marketplace that is ideally suited for use of our air purification systems that destroys on first pass more than 99.97% of harmful airborne viruses and bacteria, and inactivates pathogens that cause measles, the common cold, MRSA (staph), whooping cough, TB, pneumonia and other antibiotic-resistant and viral infections. Additionally, Ecuador is a promising market where we currently have no presence, so this is an excellent opportunity to establish an initial foothold in South America without any additional expense to Vystar.”

“Catching a cold, or airborne virus can greatly imperil the fragile health of patients rehabilitating from a transplant, chemotherapy and other complicated procedures,” stated Michael Hedge, CEO of Med Air Solutions. “Also, nursing home residents can quickly spread illnesses due to the extensive use of common areas in these facilities. By offering the powerful pathogen-destroying ViraTech technology in the Med Air Solutions 400, we can reduce the risk of exposure to airborne viruses for nursing home residents and their caregivers while minimizing odors and bacteria to improve their quality of life. In addition, because the product has been certified as a Class 2 medical device by the FDA, the residents can be more at ease about engaging in social activities in common areas, particularly during cold and flu season.”

Mr. Hedge added, “Med Air Solutions is committed to offering our customers quality products and excellent service. Our flagship customer, The Med Stay , is located in Nashville, Tennessee and is the pioneer for providing temporary medical housing for organ transplant patients that require short or long-term stay medical treatments.

“The Med Stay is proud to feature the Med Air Solutions 400 in each patient room," stated James Nuques, CEO of The Med Stay. "The Med Stay promotes environmentally sound and sustainable business practices and is the only clean air and green housing option for the people that we serve."

About Med Air Solutions

Med Air Solutions is a brand created for people who are “serious” about air purification. The Med Air Solutions brand is owned by Competitive Edge Services, LLC, which was founded in Nashville, Tennessee in 2014. Med Air Solutions focuses on products that improve air quality utilizing UV-C technology. The Med Air Solution 400 was engineered to fight the common cold, bacteria, mold, influenza viruses, volatile organic compounds like paint and varnish, and odors like pets and smoking. It is designed with patented ViraTech® Air Purification technology that is owned and manufactured by Vystar Corporation. The unit is filter-less and delivers the same UV-C germ killing power and effectiveness available in many hospitals, into your home or small business. For more info, visit www.medairsolutions.com

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTC Pink: VYST) is the exclusive creator of Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products, and the owner of RxAir UV light air purification products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com.

Contacts:

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Steven Rotman, Vystar CEO, 508-791-9114, srotman@vytex.com

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.







