The Leader in Innovation Education, Coastline College, Presents Hands-On Innovation Expo and New Brand Launch

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, CA, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Coastline College, the Leader of Innovative Education, will present an Innovation Expo and New Brand Launch to be held on Friday, June 14th, 2019, between 1 pm - 3 pm, at the Newport Beach campus, located at 1515 Monrovia Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663. The goal of this extraordinary expo is to enlighten the community of Coastline’s ground-breaking innovative course offerings available to the public and Coastline’s commitment towards excellence in higher education and changes in workforce development.

The event will have over 30+ innovative and interactive “tables of innovation” on digital and innovation programs, courses and student services that Coastline provides above and beyond the traditional college for prospective students and the community. Don't miss out on your chance to explore innovation on a new level through:

Virtual Reality (VR)

Cybersecurity demo

Piloting drones

Creating digital art

…AND more!

Immerse and explore the world of many innovations of Coastline, as well as enjoy free food and giveaways. Entrance and parking are free. The public is invited to see first-hand the impact and commitment of Coastline College in our regional community.

The winner of 20 Los Angeles-area Emmy Awards for Excellence in Instructional Television and more than 80 other national and international awards, Coastline College is one of the most ground-breaking 2-year college’s in California and the country. Coastline College has been a top front runner not only of the 114 community colleges in California, but also of the nearly 1500 community colleges nationwide.

As California's politicians deliberate the future of higher education and changes in workforce development, Coastline College is at the forefront of this debate offering a diversity of pioneering courses and curriculum to students.

You may RSVP for this free event by visiting: https://blog.coastline.edu/events/coastline-college-expo or for more information, please email: dwillson1@coastline.edu or call (714) 241-6186.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

Attachment

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.