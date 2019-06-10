There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,822 in the last 365 days.

Deterioration of the political and security situation in Sudan

 On June 3, 2019, Sudanese security force delivered attacks in Khartoum, Sudan against the group of demonstrators requesting transition to the civilian rule in the country, resulting in many innocent civilians killed or injured.

Japan expresses grave concerns about the deterioration of the political and security situation in Sudan and condemns the attacks by the security force. Japan demands the Transitional Military Council to address the situation through dialogue.

Japan continues to pay close attention to the situation in Sudan and hopes that constitutional order will be restored as soon as possible in a democratic manner.

