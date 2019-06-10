Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 10% from 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

The ‘Natural’ Trend Triggering Innovations in Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market, Finds FMI

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a market report published by Future Market Insights titled ‘Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027,’ the global aluminium-free deodorant market is estimated at around US$ 1,200 Mn in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 10% from 2019 to 2029.

The aluminium-free deodorant market has high growth potential in the personal care product industry owing to high demand for natural products. Aluminium-free deodorants are fragrances products that have been designed for consumers who prefer natural products. There is high demand for natural and organic products, such as aluminium-free deodorants, in developed countries due to the changing preference of consumers. Consumers are concerned about their health and hygiene. Aluminium-free deodorants have several advantages over synthetic deodorants, which include the use of natural ingredients that do not affect the skin. However, synthetic deodorants are not skin friendly and are likely to cause skin rashes or itching on sensitive to normal skin types.

Aluminum-Free Deodorant Market Witnessing Innovative Product Launches

The existence of modern-age technology is resulting in the introduction of innovative solutions, especially in the skin care segment, which is encouraging a large number of people who are interested in trying out new products to adopt aluminium-free deodorants, sprays, and roll-ons. Moreover, the presence of a large number of players has resulted intense competition in the aluminium-free deodorant market. Hence, market players are introducing new and innovative products, such as aluminium-free deodorant creams, gels, and wipes, to stay ahead in the competition.

Globally, the aluminium-free deodorant market is gaining traction due to factors such as an increase in the number of working women across the globe, which has resulted in an increase in spending on personal grooming with products that contain natural ingredients such as deodorants, creams, moisturisers, and anti-hair fall products. Moreover, the increasing spending capacity of women aged 25 years and above is another factor driving the sales of personal care products that contain natural ingredients, which include premium quality personal care products.

However, aluminium-free deodorants have certain limitations, which are likely to restrain the growth of the aluminium-free deodorant market. For instance, synthetic deodorants that contain aluminium last longer on the skin as compared to aluminium-free deodorants, as well as and block sweat, which is important for athletes and consumers engaged in sports and fitness activities. In addition, aluminium-free deodorants are priced higher than regular deodorants as they are natural and organic. These factors have changed the perception of consumers regarding the usage of aluminium-free deodorants, thus restraining the growth of the aluminium-free deodorant market across the world.

On the other hand, rising disposable income, increase in self-indulgence, adoption of a western lifestyle, globalisation, the changing retail landscape, and rapid innovations in product development as well as distribution channels are among the major factors boosting the aluminium free deodorant market.

The aluminium-free deodorant market is primarily segmented based on product type, packaging type, end user, and sales channel. The aluminium-free deodorant market in the South Asia region is expected to grow at higher pace during the forecast period. Based on end user, the market is segmented into men, women, and unisex. The men category in the aluminium-free deodorant market is prominent, and holds a major share of the aluminium-free deodorant market. Based on the sales channel, the aluminium-free deodorant market is categorised as dedicated stores, dedicated e-commerce, speciality retailers, multi-brand stores and online retailers.

Key Players in the Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market

A brief analysis of the profiles of companies operating in the aluminium-free deodorant market are also provided in this report to evaluate their key products offerings, strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key participants profiled in the global aluminium-free deodorant market report include Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf Inc., Weleda Company, Avon International, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel, Proctor and Gamble, L’Oreal, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, and Adidas, among others.

Browse More Retail and Consumer Products Insights

