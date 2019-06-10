Entasis Therapeutics Announces Oral and Poster Presentations of its Pathogen-Targeted Antibiotic Clinical Programs at ASM Microbe 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced the acceptance of multiple oral and poster presentations on its three clinical programs – ETX2514SUL, zoliflodacin and ETX0282CPDP – at the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Microbe Conference, being held June 20-24, 2019 in San Francisco, CA.



Manos Perros, Chief Executive Officer of Entasis Therapeutics, commented, “We look forward to presenting new findings that support the continued development of each of our three clinical programs. Results from these studies inform our larger clinical initiatives, including the ongoing global ATTACK Phase 3 pivotal trial of ETX2514SUL as a potential treatment for infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii and the upcoming initiation of a Phase 3 study for zoliflodacin for uncomplicated gonorrhea in collaboration with our partner, Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP). We look forward to presenting additional data supporting our precision-medicine approach for the development of pathogen-targeted antimicrobials at ASM Microbe.”

Details of the presentations include:

Oral Presentations

Entasis Pipeline

Presenter: Ruben Tommasi, PhD Session: S163 - Pharma Pipeline Updates: Part II Subtrack: AAR09 - Pharmalogical Studies of Investigational Agents Pre-NDA (Phase 2/3) Time: Saturday, June 22; 11:00-11:11 am PT Location: AAR Track Hub – Booth 5053 in Learn section of Exhibit and Poster Hall

Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics and Phase 3 Dose Projection of the Novel β-lactamase Inhibitor, ETX2514, in Combination with Sulbactam against Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC)

Presenter: John O’Donnell Session: S339 - Pipeline Drugs to Treat Gram-negative Infections Time: Sunday, June 23; 2:00-2:15 pm PT Location: 306/307/308 South

Novel Therapeutics Targeting Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea

Presenter: John Mueller, PhD Session: S358 - Tackling Drug-resistant Gonorrhea (Developed in Cooperation with GARDP) Time: Sunday, June 23; 2:30-3:15 pm PT Location: AAR Track Hub – Booth 5053 in Learn section of Exhibit and Poster Hall

Poster Presentations

Poster AAR-753: The Novel β-Lactamase Inhibitor ETX2514 Restores Sulbactam Activity against Recent, Globally Diverse, Clinical Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Complex Isolates

Presenter: Sarah McLeod, PhD Session: P513 - AAR09 - Pharmacological Studies of Investigational Agents (Phase 2/3): Late Stage Beta-Lactamase Inhibitor Combinations Time: Saturday, June 22; 11:00 am-12:00 pm and 4:00-5:00 pm PT Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall

Poster AAR-714: The Novel β-Lactamase Inhibitor ETX1317 Restores the Activity of Cefpodoxime against Drug-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae

Presenter: Sarah McLeod, PhD Session: P588 - AAR08 - New Antimicrobial Agents (pre-Phase 2): Early Beta-Lactams and Beta-Lactamase Inhibitor Combinations Time: Sunday, June 23; 11:00 am-1:00 pm PT Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall

Poster AAR-715: Cefpodoxime-ETX1317 Susceptibility is Unaffected by Ceftazidime-Avibactam Resistance Mutations V240G, D179Y and D179Y/T243M in KPC-3 β-Lactamase

Presenter: Adam Shapiro, PhD Session: P588 - AAR08 - New Antimicrobial Agents (pre-Phase 2): Early Beta-Lactams and Beta-Lactamase Inhibitor Combinations Time: Sunday, June 23; 11:00-1:00 pm PT Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall

/EIN News/ -- Poster AAR-LB-14: Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics and Phase 3 Dose Projection of the Novel β-lactamase Inhibitor, ETX2514, in Combination with Sulbactam against Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC)

Presenter: John O’Donnell Session: P579 - Sunday - AAR Late-breakers Time: Sunday, June 23; 11:00-1:00 pm PT Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ targeted-design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com .

