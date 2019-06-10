BigSteelBox: Albertans Identify Moving as One of Life’s Most Stressful Experiences

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Albertans find moving to be more stressful than starting a family or planning a wedding

59% of Albertans are moving into homes/duplexes, rather than condos or suites

Residents cite being closer to work as the most popular reason for moving

Canada’s busiest moving day of the year, June 30th, is just around the corner. A new survey of more than 500 Alberta residents, carried out by Canadian moving and storage company BigSteelBox, reveals surprising information about the moving preferences of local residents.

A startling 59% of respondents have recently moved into a house or duplex, compared to condos (27%). Migration within the province also proved to be less popular, with 61% of Albertans reporting that they moved within their current city.

The survey also found that 75% of respondents reported stress associated with a move. Of those surveyed, more women (80%) reported stress during a move than men (70%). Almost 50% of respondents attribute their stress to the tight time crunch of a move. When asked to rank the stress of major life milestones, moving (25%) ranked higher than starting a family (15%) or planning a wedding (11%).

“While nearly 60% of Albertans report that they are likely to move within the next three years, we’re seeing a lot of stress among residents when it comes to coordinating the actual move,” says Brian Hawkins, Director of Operations at BigSteelBox. “The biggest cause of stress for movers in Alberta tends to be the tight timeline of a move. At BigSteelBox, we’ve alleviated these stresses by allowing customers to pack and move on their schedule, without worrying about completing the move in one day.”

Further highlights of the survey include:

Most Alberta residents move to be closer to work (26%), and downsizing is the second most popular reason to move (14.8%)

58% of Albertans are likely to move within the next 1-3 years

41% of Albertans say keeping costs low is the most important factor to them when moving

33% of Albertans would rather renovate their current homes than move again

BigSteelBox has supported over 38,000 Canadians with their moving and storage needs. With that in mind, they recommend the following tips for a low-stress move:

Give yourself more time than you think you need. Packing often takes longer than expected so don’t leave it to the last minute.

Do your research! Consider all your moving options and then make an educated decision based on your budget and timeline.

When you’re packing, label your boxes and create a master legend. This helps make unpacking a quicker, less stressful experience because everything is already organized.

Don’t overwhelm yourself – focus on packing / unpacking one room at a time.

Understand the different costs of moving options – most long distance moving companies will charge by weight, which is hard to estimate upfront and can lead to a final bill that is much larger than the initial quote. BigSteelBox charges by the size and number of moving containers you use, so we can guarantee your quote will match your final charge.

Using a container-based solution like BigSteelBox is one of the best ways to reduce stress because you have more time to complete your move. The Box rents by the month, so you can have a couple weeks before and after moving day to pack and unpack at your own pace.

With all of this in mind, BigSteelBox is dedicated to making your move as easy as possible.

About BigSteelBox

BigSteelBox is a leading provider of mobile storage solutions in Canada, helping make moving and storage simple and stress free. Their storage options can be tailored to meet the needs of any residential, construction or commercial customer, bringing the storage to them when and where they need it and managing all aspects of transportation. BigSteelBox makes moving and storage easier.

Note to editors: Written by BigSteelBox and conducted using Google Surveys, May 2019

