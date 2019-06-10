Xero appoints Hubdoc co-founder Jamie McDonald to lead Accounting and Global Services

McDonald’s expanded role will see him continue to push Xero’s core accounting products to the next level

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xero (@Xero), the global small business platform, has appointed Jamie McDonald as Executive General Manager Product, Accounting and Global Services. This role will see him lead the development of the core accounting tools that more than 1.8 million subscribers use every day.

McDonald will also continue as co-CEO of Hubdoc, which joined the Xero family in August 2018.

McDonald’s expanded role will see him lead the continued improvement of Xero’s core accounting products for small businesses, including Xero Mobile. Bringing his deep customer understanding and expertise in data automation from Hubdoc, McDonald will lead Xero’s mission of allowing business owners and their advisors to focus on the work that really matters, instead of being tied-up by admin tasks. This will be achieved by ensuring that automation and intelligence are a core focus of every Xero product.

“We’re thrilled to have a product leader of Jamie McDonald’s calibre driving such a crucial part of our business,” said Anna Curzon, Chief Product and Partner Officer at Xero. “His knowledge and experience is invaluable in accelerating our ability to unleash the power of AI and ML for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers. Intelligent automation will unlock trillions of insights from the information small businesses need most, and provide more accurate information to owners and advisors so they can confidently make decisions about how to run, grow and operate their business.”

McDonald’s appointment is the next step in the evolution of Xero’s work with Hubdoc and ensures the teams will work closely together to streamline and seamlessly connect small businesses with their financial data on the Xero platform.

Jamie McDonald, Executive General Manager, Product, Accounting and Global Services, said: “I’m excited to be taking on this role to continue our work in harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning for the benefit of Xero customers around the globe. We have an extremely talented team of Xeros working on a once-in-a-generation software opportunity. Being a part of bringing our teams together to deliver on that vision is thrilling.”

The Hubdoc go-to-market teams will continue to report to Jamie Shulman, the co-CEO of Hubdoc.

Jamie McDonald will be speaking at Xerocon San Diego, the most beautiful and innovative conference for cloud accounting leaders in the Americas, on June 18, 2019. Learn more about Xerocon San Diego and how you can register here.

