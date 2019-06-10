Foreign Defense Ministry Significantly Expands Deployment of BIO-key Biometric Solutions for Secure Access to Microsoft Applications and Data

$300K Follow-on Order Brings Total Project Revenue to Nearly $1M Since January 2018

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI ), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, today announced a significant follow-on order from a leading foreign defense ministry for a major expansion of their BIO-key deployment, initially reported in January of 2018.



After being referred to BIO-key by Microsoft’s Windows Core Security and Identity Team, the ministry’s technology team integrated WEB-key, BIO-key’s core biometric software engine, with Microsoft Windows Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS), delivering biometric single sign-on access control to shared files, Microsoft Office applications and Outlook. After successful initial deployment and operation, the ministry added more BIO-key software licenses and fingerprint scanning hardware for utilization across additional users and workstations.

“This particular customer is globally recognized for its cutting-edge cyber-security expertise and is renowned for their innovative use of advanced technologies,” stated Jim Sullivan, BIO-key Senior Vice President, Strategy and Compliance. “We were delighted that such a capable and prestigious technology team determined that BIO-key met their security and scalability requirements and have now made follow-on investments to grow their user base. Defense Ministries are constant targets of cyber-attacks, and we are glad to help them step up authentication to the highest assurance with NIST-verified accuracy and FIPS compliance,” added Sullivan.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – providing even more ways to BIO-key your world!

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, customer and market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand sales within existing customer relationships, our ability to raise additional capital, and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.



Investor & Media Contacts

William Jones, Tanya Kamatu

Catalyst Global

212-924-9800

bkyi@catalyst-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.