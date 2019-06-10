Pet Insurance Market will grow at CAGR of 13.5% to hit $8.84 Bn by 2025-Global & Regional (US, UK, Europe, China, etc.) Analysis by size (Value), Share, Revenue and Growth Rate: Orbis Research

OrbisResearch.com has the latest research on "Global Pet Insurance Market 2019-2025" of 108 pages which cleverly evaluate each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. The report analyzes Top Consumer, Potential Application, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks, & Economic Fluctuations.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

In 2018, the global Pet Insurance market size was 3200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.5% between 2019 and 2025.

The “Global Pet Insurance Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions(North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa) , Types (Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover Accident-only,& Other) and Application (Dog, Cat & Other)” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

There are four types of pet insurance: Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only and other. Lifetime Cover is the largest pet insurance and its value is 1775.2 M USD in 2017.Non-lifetime Cover is the next.

This report studies the Pet Insurance market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Key players listed in the report are Petplan UK (Allianz), Nationwide, Trupanion, Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz), Hartville Group, Pethealth, Petfirst, Embrace, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Direct Line Group, Agria, Petsecure, PetSure, Anicom Holding, ipet Insurance, and Japan Animal Club

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Pet Insurance in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pet Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Pet Insurance market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Pet Insurance

2 Global Pet Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Pet Insurance Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

5 North America Pet Insurance Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Pet Insurance Development Status and Outlook

7 China Pet Insurance Development Status and Outlook

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Pet Insurance Development Status and Outlook

9 Central & South America Pet Insurance Development Status and Outlook

10 Middle East & Africa Pet Insurance Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

12 Pet Insurance Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

