Contract Research Organizations (CRO’s) Market Major Players, Drivers, Restraints, And Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global contract research organizations market reached a value of nearly $44.4 billion in 2017, having grown at an annual growth rate of more than 9.9% since 2013.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) offer end-to-end solutions in conducting clinical trials for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, collectively referred to as sponsors. The core services offered by CROs to biopharmaceutical companies include initial drug discovery solutions, toxicology studies, bio-analytical services, central laboratory, site monitoring, data management services, vigilance, bio-statistics, study and development program design and consulting, regulatory affairs and a variety of post-marketing surveillance services.

Growth in the contract research organizations market in the historic period resulted from the rising cost of drug development, increasing patent expirations of drugs and growing contract research organizations market. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were clinical trial failures and stringent and differing government regulations.

Going forward, growing demand for outsourcing services in emerging countries and expanding scope of CRO solutions through technology will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future include data safety concerns and CRO scandals will affect market growth.

The top players in the contract research organizations market include IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, ICON Plc, PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Inc.

Contract research organizations Market By Types (Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Proteins And Vaccines), By Trends, By Regions And By Key Players - Global Forecast To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides contract research organizations market overviews, analyzes and forecasts contract research organizations market size and growth for the global contract research organizations market.

Markets Covered: Contract Research Organizations Production, Contract Research Organizations Consumption, Outsourced R&D Market By Service Type (Development Phase), Outsourced R&D Market By Therapeutic Area.

Contract Research Organizations Covered: IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, ICON Plc, PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Inc.

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Germany, UK, Japan, France, India, Italy, Australia, Spain, Russia, Brazil.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data Segmentations: CRO market historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, CRO market segmentation by service type (drug discovery, phase III, phase II, preclinical studies, phase IV, phase I, others), and by therapeutic area (oncology, CNS disorder, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, infectious disease, other therapeutic area), segment shares, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, global competitor sales and market shares.

Other Data: Per capita average CRO expenditure, by country, CRO market size as a percentage of GDP across countries

Other Information: Drivers and restraints of the global CRO market, oncology CRO services market, company profiles including products, strategy and financial performance for 5 CRO companies, contract research organization industry trends and strategies, pharma outsourcing trends, CRO market key mergers and acquisitions, global and by country

Strategies For Participants In The CRO services Industry: The report explains 17+ trend-based strategies for the CRO industry, including investing in technology solutions such as wearables, cloud technology and big data, forming strategic partnerships between CROs and their sponsors (list of 37 such alliances given), using adaptive trial designs, and incorporating real world evidence in clinical studies.

Opportunities For CRO Companies: The report reveals the global, regional and country subsegments where the CRO services market will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

