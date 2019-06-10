U.S-Africa Business Summit Prepares To Welcome Heads Of State And Global Business Leaders To Maputo

Preparations in Maputo are well under away ahead of the 12th U.S.-Africa Business Summit on June 18 - 21, 2019. Corporate Council on Africa and the Government of Mozambique will host more than 1,000 U.S. and African private sector executives, international investors, senior government officials and multilateral stakeholders. The Summit’s theme is “Advancing a Resilient and Sustainable U.S.-Africa Partnership”.

H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique will open the Summit which will be attended by the following African Heads of State: King Mswati III, Kingdom of Eswatini; H.E. Paul Kagame, President, Republic of Rwanda; H.E. Hage Geingob, President, Republic of Namibia; H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President, Republic of Kenya; H.E. José Mário Vaz, President, Republic of Guinea-Bissau; H.E. Peter Mutharika, President, Republic of Malawi; H.E. Edgar Lungu, President, Republic of Zambia; H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana; Hon. Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Prime Minister, Republic of Uganda; H.E Emmerson Mnangagwa, President, Zimbabwe; H.E Teodoro Mbasogo, President, Equatorial Guinea. The Summit will provide a platform for U.S. and African business and government leaders to engage on key sectors including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, ICT, finance and more. Private sector and government decision makers will be able to network, meet potential business partners and explore new business opportunities. Delegates will also be encouraged to help shape effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies. Since the last U.S.-Africa Business Summit in 2017, the U.S. administration and African governments have shown a renewed commitment to developing business-friendly initiatives and policies that foster greater economic engagement.

This month’s Summit is specifically designed to facilitate and elevate business-to-business and business-to-government engagement. The Maputo event will address today’s most important challenges to investors in Africa by facilitating high-level roundtables, sector-focused discussions, as well as private meetings. Besides country forums discussing doing business in Africa, there will be countless opportunities to meet new business partners.

CCA's U.S.-Africa Business Summit is regarded as one of the essential conferences on doing business and investing in Africa. The 2019 Summit is proudly sponsored by leading global businesses and organizations including Anadarko Petroleum Corporation; Chevron Corporation; Exxon Mobil Corporation; GK Investment Holding Group; Absa Group Ltd; Acrow Bridge; AllAfrica Global Media; AGCO Corporation; The Boeing Company; Gilead Sciences; Pfizer Inc; Sasol Ltd; VISA Inc.; Caterpillar Inc; Citi; Lockheed Martin International; P&G; Pan African Capital Group LLC; Standard Bank; Symbion Power; Universal Leaf; Afro Tourism West Africa Ltd; AGRA; Barloworld Equipment (Pty) Ltd; Covington & Burling LLP; DAI; Development Finance International LLC; General Electric Company (GE); Good Governance Africa; Rabin Martin; Philip Morris International, Inc; and Ethiopian Airlines.



