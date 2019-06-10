Market To Table: Indonesia’s Culinary Secrets Revealed in a Unique Culinary Adventure

Balinese Cooking Class at Culinary Cave Delicious Soto Pesmol Rijstaffel Dinner at Bejana Sambals, Various Indonesian Spicy Sauces Delicious Balinese Satay Lilit

The key to a culture lies in its cuisine, and we encourage our guests to sample Indonesian flavor at Bejana Restaurant, and learn how to prepare their own feast in the Market to Table Cooking class.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali offers an exclusive ‘Market to Table’ cooking class and tour for those who wish to discover the secrets of preparing Indonesian cuisine.

Hosted by Chef Made Karyasa, who leads the team of Bejana, the resort’s signature Indonesian restaurant, the tour begins with an early morning trip to atmospheric Jimbaran Market. Here, Chef Made points out unique island ingredients and advises his guests on how to select the freshest seafood and local produce. Back at the resort, there is a quick tour of the Chef’s garden to pick fresh herbs before the cooking class begins in earnest. Taking place in the evocative Culinary Cave on the top level of Bejana restaurant, participants are treated to panoramic views over the Indian Ocean.

Chef Made, a finalist in ‘Top Chef Indonesia,’ brings vast experience and knowledge to his culinary workshops. As he explains, spices are the key to good Indonesian cooking, “If you make a good spice paste the rest naturally follows,” he says. The class commences with guests learning how to grind fresh spices, from galangal to lemongrass to coriander seed and shallots in an ulekan (mortar and pestle.) The crushed ingredients are then fried to release their fragrance and blended to create a spice paste which forms the basis of every dish. Highlights on the cooking class menu include tasty specialties such as Gado Gado – tofu and vegetables in peanut sauce, Soto Pesmol – seafood and coconut soup from Jakarta, Ayam Betutu – Balinese signature roasted chicken, and a tasty desert of Pisang Goreng – banana fritters. There is incentive to learn well as cooking class attendants will sit down to enjoy the fruits of their labor for lunch, as they dine with the chef.

“It is often said that the key to a culture lies in its cuisine, and we encourage our guests to sample the flavors of the spice islands at our signature Bejana Restaurant, and to learn how to prepare their own Indonesian feasts in the fun and informative Market to Table Cooking class,” says General Manager Karim Tayach.

For more information on scheduled cooking classes or organizing a private Market to Table tour please contact our restaurant reservation at rc.dpssw.restaurant.reservation@ritzcarlton.com or +(62) 361 849 8988.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime.

Enjoy Fresh and Best Indonesian Food in Nusa Dua Bali



