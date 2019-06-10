Cleanspace Launches Halo – a Revolutionary Respirator for the Healthcare Sector

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpace Technology , a global manufacturer of next generation respiratory protection equipment, today announced CleanSpace HALO is now available in North America. CleanSpace HALO is a revolutionary respirator for the healthcare sector that boasts advantages to using N95 disposable masks or traditional Powered Air Purifying Systems (PAPRs).



Designed by biomedical engineers specifically for the healthcare sector, the NIOSH approved CleanSpace HALO is lightweight, weighing less than 1lb (400g), is reusable, offers the highest level of protection against biohazards, and has no heavy belts or hoses.

“Unlike the N95 disposable mask, the CleanSpace HALO is practical and reusable. It eliminates the need for stockpiling, making it both economical and environmentally friendly,” said Dr. Alex Birrell, CEO at CleanSpace Technologies Pty Ltd. “Additionally, it can be recharged in under two hours and has a run-time of up to nine hours.”

While offering higher protection than a standard PAPR, the CleanSpace HALO is easily and quickly donned in under ten seconds, as it has no heavy belts or hoses. This makes it practical in hospital settings, and easily deployable in an emergency.

CleanSpace HALO uses AirSensit® technology enabling the smart, breath-responsive system to deliver cool fresh airflow that eliminates fogging and heat, while the soft transparent facemask allows for easy communication.

Added Birrell, “With HALO, staff are more comfortable as they no longer have hot, moist masks and disruptive fogging. HALO is lightweight and low-profile allowing it to fit easily under masks and face shields. These features improve compliance which means increased productivity and more protection for front-line staff.”

To see the CleanSpace HALO product demonstration, visit CleanSpace during APIC 2019 at booth #645 or https://cleanspacetechnology.com/healthusa/cleanspace-halo-every-angel-deserves-a-halo/) .

About CleanSpace Technology

CleanSpace Technology is a specialist in innovative and quality respirator design and manufacturing. Established in 2009 by a world class medical device engineering team, CleanSpace has a vision to make respiratory protection wearable and easy to use. CleanSpace respirators (NIOSH approved) deliver significant safety and compliance benefits over traditional masks and are sold in over 20 countries. Every CleanSpace respirator is individually tested for quality and performance in their facility in Australia. CleanSpace manages a preferred supplier program and stringent quality control processes for all components. The Company’s Quality Management System is accredited to the globally recognised ISO 9001 and IECEX as well as NIOSH (US) and ATEX (Europe) standards. More information is available at www.cleanspacetechnology.com .



Media Contact:

michelle.rooney@cleanspacetechnology.com

