LGI Homes Announces Opening of New Community in West Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces the grand opening of Port Towne at Bridgeway Lakes, a new community located in West Sacramento, less than ten miles from downtown.



At this development, LGI Homes introduces a new lineup of homes. The new plans offer up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms and are available in two- or three-stories. Each home boasts charming curb appeal and features the high-end finishes of CompleteHome Plus TM throughout the home, including oversized cabinetry with crown molding, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Homeowners will appreciate low-maintenance living, as the HOA maintains the fully landscaped front yards of each home.

Within the neighborhood, a wide array of amenities are available to enjoy. The main attraction is a 12-acre community park composed of a playground, baseball field, picnic tables, BBQ pits, spray ground and community boathouse. A variety of community events are held at the boathouse, or homeowners can rent it out for private use. Several pocket parks are also scattered throughout the community, offering open green space for families to gather and kids to play, and miles of walking paths provide incredible lake views.

New homes at Port Towne at Bridgeway Lakes are available for quick move-in starting in the high-$370s. A grand opening event will be held on June 15th and new home specials will be available for one-day-only. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 890-8024 ext 1300 to reserve an appointment.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 31,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

