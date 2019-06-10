LinkResPet (OTC: LRSV) develops CBD Pet Water prototype with JV partner American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) as it launches LYNKS label

/EIN News/ -- KINGTON, United Kingdom, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a company providing cannabidiol (CBD) products especially tailored for pets, announces, in tandem, the development of its new CBD pet beverage, LYNKS CBD Pet Water, and the launch of its new label, LYNKS, a LinkResPet sub-brand and house of new product line. The new CBD pet water product, expected to launch in Q3 2019, was created as part of the joint venture with American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH).



LYNKS CBD Pet Water is a CBD infused water that combines LinkResPet’s extensive CBD pet solutions and quality with American Premium’s hydrogen technology delivery; allowing the CBD nutrients to immediately penetrate into the cells, maximizing delivery and absorption rate and giving the body an immediate effect. LYNKS CBD Pet Water is expected to be available for retail in early Q3 2019 or sooner.

Rene Lauritsen, LinkResPet CEO, commented: “It is great to finally be able to announce the development of the LYNKS CBD Pet Water prototype. There has been a high interest from both retailers and consumers which has led to us fast-tracking the development of this product. This is a great market opportunity for us, as there is no direct competitor for the product line at the time of the launch, so we are expecting to gain a fair market share as a category creator within the animal CBD sector. As always, LYNKS CBD Pet Water demonstrates LinkResPet’s strong focus on innovation as we continue to keep customer needs at the heart of everything we do.”

American Premium is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. Although their portfolio includes LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD, this is their first product within the pet sector. They have been looking at JVs in several industries in order to launch innovative CBD products such as CBD beer and wellness products.

To celebrate the new CBD water line, LinkResPet has also designed a new sub-brand, LYNKS, which will house its new product for pets. The label was created with the modern consumer in mind, who searches for the most innovative products in the market and might already be using CBD on his or her companion animals.

Lauritsen added: “LYNKS CBD Pet Water is a completely different product than our existing CBD oils for pets, and as such deserves a new base within our portfolio. We decided to create LYNKS to be the new label and home to our cutting edge formulas, catering for the modern, premium consumer who is looking to try new ways or forms of administering CBD to pets.”

LinkResPet also markets CBD in tincture form specifically tailored for dogs, cats and horses. For more information please visit: www.linkrespet.com

About LinkResPet and Link Reservations Inc.

LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (OTC: LRSV), is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, Link Reservations Inc is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, LinkResPet products can be found online on: www.linkrespet.com .

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

LinkResPet/Link Reservations Inc.

61 Bridge Street

Kington

Herefordshire HR5 3DJ

United Kingdom

www.linkrespet.com

+44 330 808 0897

info@linkreservationsinc.com



