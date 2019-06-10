Dispatch of a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for the Democracy Day Celebration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The Democracy Day celebration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be held on June 12.

Considering the importance of the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nigeria, the Government of Japan has decided to dispatch Mr. Shunsuke Takei, a Member of the House of Representatives of Japan and the secretary of Japan-Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship League, as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend the ceremony.

With this dispatch, Japan wishes to offer its congratulations on the re-election of President BUHARI following the result of the Presidential election held on February 23 and further promote the cordial and cooperative relationship between Japan and Nigeria.



