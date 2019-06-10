Launch of flights between Addis Ababa and Marseille from July 2, 2019

On June 6, 2019, the French ambassador to Ethiopia, Frédéric Bontems, met the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, to confirm the agreement of the French authorities for the launch of flights between the airport Bole d Addis Ababa and Marseille-Provence airport.

This air route was decided at the meetings of President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in October 2018 in Paris and March 2019 in Addis Ababa.

In this perspective of strengthening relations between France and Ethiopia, Ethiopian Airlines will propose three weekly flights Addis Ababa - Marseille from July 2, 2019.

Marseille will be the second French destination of Ethiopian Airlines after Paris.



