VCSEL Comparison in Smartphones, 2019: Technological and Economical Comparisons of 10 VCSEL Dies Integrated by the Major Smartphone Manufacturers
This report contains a complete cost analysis and a cost estimate of the VCSEL. Additionally, it features a full comparison of the studied samples, highlighting their similarities and differences and their impact on cost.
Today, up to three VCSEL dies can be integrated in a smartphone. 3D recognition with the flood illuminator; the dot projector; and time of flight (ToF) for the proximity sensor are all based on VCSEL laser components. Already integrated in flagship smartphones, these functions will quickly find a home in all smartphones, causing a sharp increase in VCSEL demand.
This comparative review, conducted by the author, provides insights into the structures, technology, and design choices related to these components, which are at the center of innovative functions. We have analyzed and compared four dot projectors, four flood illuminators, and two ToF systems, extracted the VCSEL dies, and performed a full physical analysis.
In this report, we offer technological and economical comparisons of 10 VCSEL dies integrated by the major smartphone manufacturers (Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, and Lenovo) in their flagship smartphones, and by Intel in its RealSense product suite. Moreover, we cover all of the functions that require VCSEL, including dot projector, flood illuminator, and proximity sensor (ToF). The components from the three key suppliers - Lumentum, Philips Photonic, and ams (Princeton Optronics) - are also included in the report.
We show the integration of the VCSEL in smartphones, and base our analysis on full teardowns of the VCSEL dies to reveal the technological choices made by the different manufacturers. Also, we have estimated the various supply chain participants. The combined knowledge gleaned from these two groups allows us to simulate the cost of these different components.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Analyzed VCSEL, by Function
- Glossary
2. Company Profile
- Lumentum
- ams (Princeton Optronics)
- Philips Photonics
3. Market Analysis & Supply Chain
4. VCSEL Integration
- Philips Photonics
- iPhone7/STMicroelectronics ToF
- Mate 20 Pro Flood Illuminator
- Princeton Optronics
- RealSense Flood Illuminator
- Phab2Pro/Infineon ToF
- MI8 Flood Illuminator
- MI8 Dot Projector
- Mate 20 Pro Dot Projector
- Lumentum
- iPhone X Flood Illuminator
- iPhone X Dot Projector
- FindX Dot Projector
5. Physical Analysis
- Philips Photonics
- Physical Analysis
- Process Flow
- Princeton Optronics
- Lumentum
6. Cost Analysis
- Philips Photonics
- Epitaxy Wafer Cost
- Front-End Cost
- Front-End Step Cost
- Back-End Hypothesis
- VCSEL Die Cost
- Princeton Optronics
- Lumentum
7. Comparison
- Dot Projector Comparison
- Flood Illuminator Comparison
- ToF Comparison
- VCSEL Epitaxy Comparison
- VCSEL Die Comparison
- VCSEL Cost Comparison
Companies Mentioned
- ams (Princeton Optronics)
- Apple
- Huawei
- Intel
- Lenovo
- Lumentum
- Oppo
- Philips Photonic
- Xiaomi
