Bridgestone to Exhibit at 53rd International Paris Air Show

Tokyo (June 10, 2019)--Bridgestone Corporation today announced its European subsidiary, Bridgestone Aircraft Tire (Europe), S.A. (BAE), will exhibit at the 53rd International Paris Air Show taking place at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport from June 17 to 23, 2019. At the show, BAE will showcase the Company's aircraft radial tires, which support safe and secure aircraft operation. Beyond the products, BAE is committed to keep highest level of service and to bring innovative solutions to its customers.

The International Paris Air Show is one of the world's largest international aerospace trade fairs, showcasing interactive exhibits from aerospace equipment manufacturers and other related companies from around the world. The last show, which took place in 2017, featured exhibits from approximately 2,400 companies and attracted more than 320,000 visitors.

The Bridgestone Group's Aircraft Tire Solutions business combines new tires, retread tires, and services to support aviation customers achieve their goals. Going forward, the Bridgestone Group will continue to leverage its strengths and work together with aircraft manufacturers and airlines to create new value that ensures safe and secure aircraft operation.