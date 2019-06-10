Zomedica Announces $7 Million Second Tranche Closing of Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or “Company”), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has completed its second tranche closing of Series 1 Preferred Shares with the issuance of 7 Series 1 Preferred Shares to an accredited investor under a private placement at a purchase price of $1,000,000 per Series 1 Preferred Share for a total purchase price of $7,000,000. The Company previously issued 5 Series 1 Preferred Shares to the same subscriber at a purchase price of $5,000,000 (for further details, see the Company's press release dated May 10, 2019).

Zomedica intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the continued development of its diagnostic platforms and therapeutic candidates, including the payment of milestone payments under the Company’s existing license and collaboration agreements, and other general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company is authorized to issue up to 20 Series 1 Preferred Shares. The Company may conduct one or more additional closings of the offering for total aggregate proceeds of up to $20 million. Each Series 1 Preferred Share has a stated value of $1,000,000. The Series 1 Preferred Shares do not have voting rights except to the extent required by applicable law and are not convertible into the Company’s common shares. Holders of the Series 1 Preferred Shares will not be entitled to dividends but, in lieu thereof, will receive annual payments (the “Net Sales Payments”) equal to nine percent of the net sales (as defined in the Series 1 Preferred Shares Terms and Conditions), if any, of the Company and its affiliates until such time as the holders have received total payments equal to nine times the aggregate stated value of the Series 1 Preferred Shares. The Company has the right to redeem the outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares at any time at a redemption price equal to nine times the aggregate stated value of the Series 1 Preferred Shares outstanding less the aggregate amount of the Net Sales Payments paid (the “Redemption Amount”). In the event of a fundamental transaction (as defined in the Series 1 Preferred Shares Terms and Conditions) the holders of the Series 1 Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive consideration for their Series 1 Preferred Shares equal to a multiple of the stated value of the Series 1 Preferred Shares ranging from 5.0 to 9.0 depending on the timing of the fundamental transaction, subject to a cap equal to the Redemption Amount.

The description of the Series 1 Preferred Shares above is a summary only, it is not intended to be complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Articles of Amendment to the Company’s Article of Incorporation containing the Terms and Conditions of the Series 1 Preferred Shares, a copy of which has been filed under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR and has been filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Series 1 Preferred Shares being sold in the offering have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and are being sold pursuant to the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. Such securities are therefore restricted in accordance with Rule 144 under the Securities Act.

This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The securities described herein have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or any state thereof absent registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: market and other conditions, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and pilot and pivotal studies, uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of regulatory approvals, availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to future clinical trials, regulatory approvals, safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our product, intellectual property protection and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA

srampertab@zomedica.com

+1 647.283.3630



PCG Advisory Group

Kirin Smith, COO

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

+1 646.863.6519



Media Contact:

Christy Penka

cpenka@zomedica.com

+1 734.369.2555



