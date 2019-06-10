StaffConnect Named Finalist in 2019 North American Employee Engagement Awards

Leading Provider of Mobile Employee Engagement Solutions for the Deskless Workforce Recognized as a Candidate for “Employee Engagement Vendor of the Year”

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect , the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2019 North America Employee Engagement Awards as “Employee Engagement Vendor of the Year.” The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in New York City on June 20, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, deskless employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees a voice, with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The solution is creating powerful employee experiences where every employee feels part of something greater and is proud to be part of their company’s brand and to actively promote the positives qualities of their organization.

The Employee Engagement Awards not only recognizes great work, but also wants to inspire others to follow suit. It will host a one-day conference in New York City on June 20, 2019. This will profile the finalists and winners from a wide range of businesses and sectors. The conference will provide practical advice to help Engagement professionals achieve better employee engagement results.

“We are very pleased to have been selected as a finalist in the category of Employee Engagement Vendor of the Year by a panel of judges representing global brands and positions of influence within the industry,” said Geraldine Osman, CMO, StaffConnect . “We are extremely proud of this honor and the accelerating traction we are experiencing with our forward-thinking customers who are creating inclusive cultures and positive employee experiences which, in turn, deliver rapid benefits and business value to their organizations.”

