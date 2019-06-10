Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride(AHCL)- widely demanded across various industries, While the market expanding at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period (2019-2025)

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride market is projected to reach 2.63 billion USD by 2025, actuating at an estimated CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2025. Anhydrous hydrogen chloride, AHCl, is a colorless gas and is readily absorbed in water to form hydrochloric acid. Being hydroscopic in nature, the gas forms white fumes in moist air attract moisture which are a mist of hydrochloric acid.

The demand for AHCL is due to its usage as fundamental raw material in the manufacturing of variety of useful chemical products used across pharmaceutical, metal & mining, industrial, semiconductor & electronic and consumer application. Moreover, advancement in processing technology enables it to be produced in larger quantity, in simplistic manner and at relatively low cost.

Key findings from the report:

• The global Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride market is expected to reach 2.63 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.4%

• Based on Application:

Chemical manufacturing is accounted to hold majority share of the market in 2018, while application such as rubber manufacturing, ore processing are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period

Based on End-Use:

Usage of AHCL in pharmaceuticals industry has increased owing to high standard of hygine. Moreover high demand for high purity gases in semiconductor & electronics have led to increasing usage of AHCL in the industry

• Based on Region

Asia-Pacific held the majority of the share of the global market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit high CAGR over the forecast period

• Some of the key companies operating in the market include- Versum Materials, Niacet. Gas Innovations, Praxair, Linde Industrial Gas, Air Liquide, BASF, Wanhua Chemcial, Alexander Chemical Corporation and among others

Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride : Component to large base of end-user industries

Widely demanded in diverse industries, AHCL gas find its application where strong acids are needed. The application includes activating oil wells, ore reduction, metallic pickling, electroplating metals, and food processing among others. AHCL is an vital component in organic chemical synthesis and is used widely in pharmaceutical and rubber manufacturing as an intermediate. AHCL in an electronic grade is used in Semiconductor Equipment and Materials and have gained popularity as high purity gas. Moreover, AHCL usage as component of commercial chemicals is used widely to clean and disinfect swimming pools. Further, use of AHCL in consumer application such as welding & soldering, ph regulator, water treatment products and textile fibers drive its demand in the global market. Wide acceptance across range of industry tends to drive the steady demand for AHCL in the global market.

Regional Insight

Asia-Pacific is the largest AHCL market over the globe in 2018 and is expected to have a positive high impact on global market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization with large economies of scale has resulted in the expansion of numerous industries at larger scale, driving the demand for industrial gases such as AHCL used for different application. In addition, the growth-rate is propelled by the rapid growth of semiconductor devices industries in various developing nations in Asia-Pacific, such as China, India, South Korea and Japan. Technological advancement to further purifiy electronic grade AHCL coupled with presence of major key players drives the demand for AHCL in North America

The report segments global Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride market on the basis of Type , application, manufacturing process, end-use and region.

AHCL Market, By Type

Electronic Grade

Technical Grade

AHCL Market, By Application

Steel Pickling

Oil field acidizing

Industrial Cleaning

Chemical Manufacturing

Ore Processing

Dyes and Pigment Manufacturing

Food Processing

Others (Rubber Manufacturing)

By Manufacturing Process

Organic

Inorganic

By End-Use

Chemical Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Metal & mining

Textiles

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

° Central and South America (CSA)

° Middle East and Africa (MEA)

