Nextbase, World’s Leading Dash Cam Manufacturer Launches in Canada

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following major global success, world’s best selling, European-based Dash Cam manufacturer, Nextbase, announces today the launch of its cutting-edge Dash Cams in Canada. Brought to market exclusively through Best Buy Canada, Nextbase enters the territory with its new and unparalleled ‘Series 2’ product line – a revolutionary offering comprised of five Dash Cams and three modular plug-in cameras with world-first SOS technology, AutoSync, and Amazon’s Alexa Auto Built-in.

The UK’s largest manufacturer of Dash Cams, with over 65% share in the market, and a presence across Europe, the United States, and now Canada – Nextbase first pioneered the sector in 2012 and since has become the world’s leading dash cam brand, securing its place as the top manufacturer in the fast-growing sector of consumer Dash Cam technology, which is expected to reach a market value of $5.36 billion by 2023.

“Today, Nextbase achieves yet another milestone as we expand our reach in North America. We’re excited to introduce our advanced product line to Canada and give Canadian consumers access to this industry-leading technology for the first time – while gaining a stronger foothold in the industry as a leader in Dash Cam technology,” said Richard Browning, Director of Nextbase. “We hope to offer a sense of security and peace of mind to Canadian drivers through our Nextbase products and world-first technology when they are most vulnerable to collisions, theft, and other unanticipated incidents.”

Nextbase brings to Canada vast global expertise with insurance-related policy. In the UK, Nextbase was the first ever Dash Cam manufacturer to partner with insurers on creating a ‘Dash Cam policy discount’, whereby drivers could get a reduction on their insurance premiums by using a Nextbase Dash Cam. Similarly, after launching in the US Nextbase is in negotiations to institute similar policies there, with the potential to continue these initiatives as it expands into the Canadian market; a market where auto insurance generates the highest value of net premiums amongst insurance sectors, at 40% of the country’s insurance industry.

Canadian drivers find that Dash Cams provide invaluable, unbiased evidence of unfolding events and can help support or expedite a driver’s insurance claim - in days or weeks instead of months - when settling disputes, confirming liability and the recklessness of others, or proving fraud in an auto-related incident.

In the new Series 2 range, Nextbase elevates the consumer experience with groundbreaking integrations, best in class interactive technology, and potentially lifesaving safety features, giving drivers the peace of mind they desire throughout their journey. The Series 2 product line is an easy-to-use, revolutionary offering comprised of five Dash Cams – 122, 222, 322GW, 422GW, and 522GW – and three modular, plug-in cameras that can record the rear and cabin views. All cameras have been designed in partnership with Ambarella, the leading semi-conductor manufacturer, to ensure best in class image quality, irrespective of the time of day or weather conditions.

Nextbase Series 2 Product Highlights:

The Emergency SOS feature is a revolutionary life-saving technology that, in the event of a serious collision, can alert emergency services to a vehicle’s exact location using GPS technology, even if the driver is unresponsive – Emergency SOS can also be pre-loaded with the driver’s medical information, such as blood type, and medical history.

The AutoSync feature is another significant first for the sector that leverages Low-Energy Bluetooth to automatically capture an incident and send video files to the owner’s smartphone. Users can also share videos easily using Wi-Fi and the MyNextbase Connect app, making seamless data transfer and sharing to third-parties possible.

Nextbase will also deliver a world-first with its Amazon Alexa Auto integration, giving motorists absolute handsfree control of the Nextbase Dash Cam using Alexa voice-activated controls – simply using speech, drivers can command the Dash Cam via Alexa Auto to save video recordings for future reference, as well as get directions, play music, place hands-free calls, control smart home devices, and much more.

The Intelligent Parking Mode feature offers car owners protection by activating video recording in the event of a stationary collision, even when the vehicle is left unattended.

A new software package called MyNextbase, includes an app (MyNextbase Connect), desktop video player (MyNextbase Player), editing suite and free cloud online storage for users to securely store their videos.

Nextbase continually seeks opportunities to innovate both its product line and technology features to push the industry forward and position its Dash Cams at the top of their sector. In recent years, Canadians have seen a downward trend in serious injuries and fatalities from traffic collisions and these highly integrated Dash Cams are a valuable asset that, in the event of an accident, can continue to provide Canadians with enhanced security, protection, justice, and peace of mind - quickly becoming a must-have auto-tech product for all drivers. The world-leading Dash Cam technology will launch in Canada, instore and online, at Best Buy Canada and BestBuy.ca on June 14, 2019. For more information about Nextbase, please visit Nextbase.com and follow Nextbase on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for exciting product updates and more.

ABOUT NEXTBASE

Nextbase pioneered the Dash Cam sector in 2012 and are now the world's leading Dash Cam brand. Nextbase Dash Cams have received critical acclaim, rave reviews and numerous awards, including the UK’s leading consumer lifestyle authority T3’s Best Dash Cam 2019, for the mastery of Dash Cam basics coupled with the impressive world first and lifesaving technology seen in the 522GW.

Nextbase is Europe's biggest Dash Cam manufacture holding a market share of 60%+ and in Europe's single biggest market, the UK, a huge 79.8%, 20 times bigger than the next biggest brand, according to data acquired by independent retail analysts GfK. The all-new range of Nextbase Series 2 Dash Cams continues to focus on video quality and ease of use, with a range of revolutionary features added to further cement Nextbase status as the best-selling Dash Cam brand.

Orbis Research predicts the global Dash Cam market value is expected to reach $5.36 billion by 2023, a growth registering a CAGR of about 11.85% during a five-year period with an emphasis on the US as a major propeller due to government mandated regulations and motorist's demand for safety solutions.

NOTES

Link to product images: HERE

Find full product specs, assortment and purchase details here: www.BestBuy.ca

Series 2 key product pricing:

122 – $99.99

222 – $129.99

322GW – $199.99

422GW – $249.99

522GW – $299.99

Rear Windshield Camera - $99.99

Rear Facing Camera Zoom Lens - $99.99

Rear Facing Camera Wide Lens - $99.99

For more Nextbase product information visit: www.nextbase.com Or follow Nextbase on:

Canada Media Contact Sasha Yeomans Talk Shop Media 604-690-3509 sasha@talkshopmedia.com



