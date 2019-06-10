Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mammoth Energy (NASDAQ: TUSK) and Encourages Mammoth Energy Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Mammoth Energy (NASDAQ: TUSK) securities between October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 6, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Mammoth Energy securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Mammoth Energy lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/tusk/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

