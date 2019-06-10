Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges a US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Alaska to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Much Better Compensation Results

"Call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so that we might have the opportunity to introduce them to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste.” — Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, USA, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are passionate advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Alaska and we want to make certain a person like this receives the best possible financial compensation results. To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran we suggest the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

"The reason we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and Erik Karst for a Navy Veteran in Alaska or any other US State is these amazing lawyers know what they are doing for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and unlike most other law firm's they handle the claims process internally--which means a much simpler compensation process for the Navy Veteran for their family-as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Alaska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



If the Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate had two vital compensation tips for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma they would be: "Try to recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine, navy base or shipyard and do you recall the names of shipmates who may have witnessed your exposure to asbestos? We are also urging a person like this or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so that we might have the opportunity to introduce them to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s free services are available to a Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the State of Alaska including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer or Nome. https://Alaska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



For the best possible treatment options in Alaska we strongly recommend the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Alaska Regional Hospital-Anchrorage: https://alaskaregional.com/.

* Providence Alaska Medical Center-Anchorage: https://alaska.providence.org/ locations/p/pamc.

* The University of Washington Cancer Clinic: https://www.seattlecca.org/treatments/radiation-oncology/what-expect/where-will-i-be-seen/uw-medical-center

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nation wide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/ guide/FindLocations.cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship's engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.



