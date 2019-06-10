ZOOMAWAY REVEALS ‘SNEAK PEEK’ INTO REVOLUTIONARY NEW SUPER APP

ZoomedOUT Sneek Peek Company Logo

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATESFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE IN CANADAZOOMAWAY REVEALS ‘SNEAK PEEK’ INTO REVOLUTIONARY NEW SUPER APPNEWS RELEASE TSXV: ZMAVANCOUVER, BC – June 10, 2019 – ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV: ZMA) (the “Company”) www.zoomaway.com , a leader in the hospitality technology sector, is pleased to announce that it has completed production on the second phase of its flagship product, ZoomedOUT, and wanted to give shareholders a sneak peek of the product at this current stage of development.In the second milestone, the company and its production partner, Zero 8 Studio’s successfully built the initial wireframe of the software coupled with the framework of existing mapping technology. They started the foundation for the user interface, added travel utility features, established all the various 3D map style points, and created internal builds for review and testing. Thus demonstrating just a few of the revenue streams that will be available on the platform upon completion. ZoomedOUT plans to become a true super app where it combines the key features of products like Tripadvisor, Google Maps and Gamification methods all under one roof. In-turn we will increase mobile user engagement, diversify revenue streams, and connect user experiences anywhere in the world.The Company expects the next milestone to be underway very soon. The third milestone calls for finalizing the product wireframe, adding numerous 3D properties to the Las Vegas strip, finishing the development of the UI/UX, and development of a larger scale section of the city with various game and more utility features. The newly completed features of the platform will now demonstrate ZoomedOUT’s overall look and feel as well as how it expects key aspects of the technology to interact with one another in a living 3D space with actual properties.Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway Travel, commented, "Our vision for the ZoomedOUT platform is growing exponentially every day and is even better than I could have ever imagined. Our years of planning and coordination of efforts among the teams is really paying off in what I know will be our best product to date. We are moving quickly to get this product to market as soon as possible.”For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc.,at 775-691-8860 | sean@zoomaway.com or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.About UsZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts, and activity providers with a seamless, scalable, and fully integrated technology platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities, and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real-time one-stop shop for all of their travel and recreational needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com Travel Game (Canadian Co.) is a ZoomAway Travel, Inc. subsidiary company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games. The company’s first project is ZoomedOUT which can be seen at zoomedout.io. To receive more detailed, or investor level information, please contact us at sean@zoomaway.com and we will respond with the appropriate documentation depending on your request.About Zero8 Studios, Inc.Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. 