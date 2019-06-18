Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), explained in a new article by physician & surgeon Kamal K. Pourmoghadam, MD

Website of Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, Orlando, Florida Blog of Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, surgeon in Orlando Florida Dr Kamal K Pourmoghadam, Florida Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, surgeon in Orlando Florida

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) targets premature children, the elderly, toddlers and adults with a heart or lung disease.

If your child displays any of the above-mentioned signs and symptoms, seek immediate medical attention and seclude your child to avoid the infection from spreading to other family members

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a respiratory infection of the airways, lungs and the respiratory tract caused by a virus. It is a very common infection among infants, with most infant infected by it at least one by the time they reach the age of two. But this infection is not limited to just children, it also infects adults at times. RSV usually targets premature children, the elderly, toddlers and adults with a heart or lung disease, or anyone with a very weak or compromised immune system, like HIV patients.To explain, medical doctor and surgeon Kamal Pourmoghadam , MD has published an informational article on this subject in an easy-to-understand way. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Pourmoghadam at https://drpourmoghadam.home.blog/ SymptomsSigns and symptoms of the respiratory syncytial viral infection usually appear four to six days after the initial exposure to the virus. These include:* Stuffy or runny nose* Dry cough* Low-grade or at times high fever* Sore throat* Headache, lethargy and fatigue* Wheezing* Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing* Skin color changing to blue or purple* Irritability* Loss of appetiteThe recovery time duration is between one to two weeks, with some patients complaining of chronic cough sometimes.CausesThe respiratory syncytial virus enters the human body via the eyes, nose or mouth. It is highly contagious and commonly spreads through the medium of air in the form of droplets released during coughing or sneezing. It can also be transmitted through physical contact. An infected person is highly contagious in the first few days after contracting the infection after which the incubation period ends.Risk factorsCertain risk factors are considered to increase the probability of your child getting infected with RSV. These include:* Premature birth* Congenital heart or lung disease patients* People with compromised or weakened immune systemComplicationsThe respiratory syncytial virus may also cause certain complications if left untreated. These include:* Excessive loss of body fluids* Pneumonia and bronchiolitis* Middle ear infection.* Asthma.* Recurrent infections.PreventionCurrently, there is no specific vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus but some precautionary measures can help reduce the risks of being infected by RSV:* Wash your hands frequently to prevent the virus and the infection from spreading to other people.* Avoid exposure and physical contact especially with babies, infants and people with compromised immune systems.* Sterilize your things and keep them clean, Especially items like bed linen, toiletries, toys and utensils.* Avoid sharing glasses, cutlery and other items that may spread the virus* Avoid smokingA disease specific drug by the name of palivizumab (Synagis) can also be administered to infants at high risk of contracting the Respiratory syncytial viral infection.If your child displays any of the above-mentioned signs and symptoms, seek immediate medical attention and seclude your child to avoid the infection from spreading to other family members, advises Dr. Pourmoghadam. KAMAL K. POURMOGHADAM , M.D.Kamal K. Pourmoghadam, MD, is a pediatric cardiac surgeon at The Heart Center at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. He is board certified in general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and congenital cardiac surgery. Dr. Pourmoghadam earned his bachelor’s degree from University of California, Berkeley, and his medical degree from Albany Medical College in New York. He trained for adult cardiac surgery at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and for congenital cardiac surgery at the University of Washington, Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle.Dr. Pourmoghadam is a professor of surgery at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, practicing congenital cardiac surgery for over twenty years and has been active in clinical research. He has extensive experience in neonatal and infant cardiac surgery and has special interest in the repair of single ventricle physiology patients and research in univentricular hearts.References:Website: https://kamalpourmoghadam.com Blog: https://drpourmoghadam.home.blog/ Blog: http://drpourmoghadamhome.wordpress.com News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-kamal-pourmoghadam News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-kamal-pourmoghadam#425f92ce-0ccc-4fe2-8c31-56cf497704f4 News: https://hype.news/dr-kamal-pourmoghadam/ News report about Dr. Pourmoghadam: http://www.tiogapublishing.com/features/the_marketplace/covington-tot-returns-home-to-pennsylvania-after-lengthy-oklahoma-hospital/article_04865c00-0ae5-11e1-aec8-001cc4c002e0.html Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kamal-pourmoghadam-9a796157/

